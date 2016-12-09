Chaminade University’s Board of Regents has announced the selection of Lynn M. Babington to serve as its 10th President. She will begin August 1, 2017 and succeed Bro. Bernard Ploeger, SM, president since 2009.

Babington, Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs at Fairfield University in Connecticut, has held multiple leadership roles and is well regarded as an outstanding educator and academic thought leader.

“Chaminade is very fortunate to have Dr. Babington serve as its next leader,” said Bro. Ploeger. “She brings both a passion for Catholic, Marianist higher education as well as a vision for new ways in which Chaminade may better serve our students and communities.”

Babington will serve as Interim President of Fairfield University until June 30, 2017. Prior to her positions at Fairfield, Babington held leadership roles at Northeastern University from 2003 to 2011 and also studied as a Fulbright Scholar at Ben Gurion University in Israel. A lifelong advocate of teaching and learning with extensive experience in garnering external support, Babington was 1 of 2 Chaminade University’s 10th President, Dr. Lynn M. Babington was selected in 2013 as a Robert Wood Johnson Foundation Executive Nurse Fellow designed to nurture industry leaders in their efforts to improve the nation’s health care system.

Babington earned her bachelor’s degree (magna cum laude) from University of Michigan in nursing. She received her master’s degree (MSN) and doctorate (PhD Nursing) from University of Washington.

