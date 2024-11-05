Asbestos exposure may still concern Hawaii veterans

article top

by Cristina Johnson



The U.S. armed forces resorted to asbestos-containing products throughout the last century in preparation for WWII, when affordable materials were in high demand for mass-producing military equipment in a short time. All five military branches used products made with asbestos, resulting in many service members being exposed to asbestos, especially Second World War, Korean War, and Vietnam War veterans. The growing number of toxic exposure cases today reflects the health risks our vets assumed, in addition to the challenges of service.

Navy veterans were at an outstandingly high risk of asbestos exposure and developing severe diseases decades after service, as the Two-Ocean Navy Act expanded the U.S. Naval Forces by more than 70% in preparation for the States’ entry into the Second World War. Shipbuilding picked up the pace by applying asbestos insulation wherever possible on naval vessels built before the 1980s.

Additionally, most of the past century’s industries used asbestos routinely, and nobody considered asbestos dust a health threat. This is why the risk of developing asbestos diseases is still a concern for all veterans who might have asbestos fibers in their lungs, including those in Hawaii’s veteran population and Honolulu’s veteran community. Toxic contaminants represent environmental and health risks on military sites, and exposure to these substances is a severe issue requiring more attention, investigation, and, in most cases, immediate action after discovery. Hawaii has eleven military bases, at least one from every branch, most of them with an essential role in WWII, among them NS Pearl Harbor Navy Base, the poster child of Hawaii’s wartime past.

Asbestos exposure at the root of veterans’ deteriorating health

Asbestos releases microscopic particles when disturbed, forming dust that may float in the air for hours. It’s the white dust many veterans remember. The sharp-edged microscopic threads are easy to inhale or ingest and cause irreversible damage to the tissue of organs, generating life-altering diseases.

Asbestos-related conditions are latent for decades from the initial exposure and usually manifest symptoms when they reach advanced stages. Even if veterans may not have experienced health issues during their service, some of them now have to fight for their health, especially when they are diagnosed with illnesses like mesothelioma, asbestosis, lung cancer, or other severe respiratory diseases. Many must accept the fact that their asbestos disease will shorten their lives, as no existing treatment can reverse the damage done by asbestos. Today’s medical procedures can only slow the progression, relieve symptoms, and prevent complications.

With Hawaii ranking 46th for asbestos-related deaths, veterans should attend periodic check-ups to monitor their health. Timely detection is crucial in asbestos diseases because it considerably improves treatment results and prolongs life expectancy. Inhaled asbestos fibers affect the lungs first, so veterans should undergo chest X-rays or CT scans and pulmonary function (breathing) tests. These noninvasive tests reveal any injury caused by the asbestos fibers and are reliable in diagnosing benign and malignant asbestos conditions.

Veterans who know they’ve served in an asbestos-contaminated environment or those who suspect they’ve been exposed during the military years should know their rights and options. Compensation programs and legal avenues are available through asbestos trust funds and Veterans Affairs to help those harmed by asbestos exposure, and veterans need to be informed about these resources.

PACT Act helps Hawaii veterans and their families

In 2022, the 117th U.S. Congress enacted the The Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act of 2022, known as the PACT Act. The Act extends eligibility for V.A. health care for retired military members exposed to harmful

substances during active duty and provides veterans with the care and benefits they deserve.

Thanks to this new law, approximately 3.5 million toxic-exposed veterans will be eligible for extended V.A. benefits. Since the passage of the PACT Act, over 4 million veterans have been screened for toxic exposure, and nearly 350,000 US citizens have been approved for expanded benefits. In Hawaii, approximately 5,000 veterans have filed PACT Act claims, and over 2,000 veterans received expanded benefits. Veterans can consult more information by accessing https://www.va.gov/resources/the-pact-act-and-your-va-benefits/.

