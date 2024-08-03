AUGUST’S LINEUP: Spyro Gyra’s 50th Anniversary, Maxi Priest, MAGIC! and More

article top

Blue Note Hawaii is thrilled to present an eclectic lineup of world-class performances this August, offering an array of music genres and comedy acts to captivate every audience. We kick off the month with a heartfelt tribute to Jerry Garcia by the Skeleton Krewe All-Star Band, followed by a soulful homage to Amy Winehouse led by local favorite Mindy Smokestack. Comedy enthusiasts can look forward to René Vaca’s uproarious stand-up, while music lovers will be enchanted by the multifaceted talents of Frankie Moreno. The month also features a unique cultural fusion with the “The Good Old Days Concert,” blending Shanghai Jazz with Hong Kong Pop. Cynthia Lin will mesmerize with her “Songbird” performance, and fans of reggae and rock can revel in shows by MAGIC!, and Jon McLaughlin. The legendary jazz ensemble Spyro Gyra celebrates their 50th anniversary, and the comedic brilliance of Brad Williams, Masood Boomgaard, Akaash Singh, and Melissa Mae promises to leave audiences in stitches as part of The Blue Note Hawaii Comedy Series. Ohana Arts presents HistoRewrite – an evening of Musical Theatre and Storytelling. The creator of Lover’s Rock, reggae legend Maxi Priest returns to the Blue Note stage for two nights only.

From the nostalgic sounds of Streetlight Cadence to the electrifying soul revue by The Elevations, a tribute to Frank Sinatra with Mike Lewis and Shari Lynn, American Idol’s Oliver Steele, Blue Note Hawaii is the ultimate destination for unforgettable entertainment this August.

inline

Parking is validated at the OHANA East Hotel for $6 for four hours and at the OUTRIGGER Waikiki for $15 for four hours valet.

“How Sweet It Is”

Jerry Garcia Birthday Tribute Ft. Skeleton Krewe All-Star Ban d

Thursday, August 1

Tickets: General Admission $50

Showtimes: 6:30 p.m.

Doors: 5:00 p.m.

In honor of Jerry, an all-star band – Stephen Inglis with Barry Sless, Rob Barraco, Wally Ingram, and Pete Sears (world-class players who have performed, toured and recorded with members of the Grateful Dead) – will take the stage and delve deep into the songbook of the Jerry Garcia Band (JGB), as well as compositions from Jerry’s solo albums and other projects. It’s the soul, R&B, rock n’ roll, reggae and more from JGB (plus, a few, timely sparklers from Garcia’s other repertoire) brought to life in stellar fashion by supremely talented musicians who are deeply inspired by Jerry and know and love the music, and the person within it, as well as anyone in the world.

“Back to Black”

A Tribute to Amy Winehouse with Mindy Smokestack

Friday, August 2

Tickets: Premium Seating $35, Loge Seating & Bar Area $25

Showtimes: 8:00 p.m.

Doors: 6:00 p.m.

Local singer Mindy Smokestack will be headlining the 8th Annual Amy Winehouse Tribute, performing alongside a 10-piece band, complete with a horn section and local singers. This tribute celebrates the legacy of British music legend Amy Winehouse, renowned for her hits like “Rehab” and “Valerie.” Winehouse’s remarkable career includes winning six Grammy Awards in 2008 for “Rehab” and the album “Back to Black.” Featuring Chardonnay, Anina Carmack & Leighna Lariosa.

Blue Note Comedy Series

Rene Vaca

Saturday, August 3

Tickets: Premium Seating $45, Loge Seating $35, Bar Area $25

Showtimes: 6:30 & 9:00 p.m.

Doors: 5:00 & 8:30 p.m.

Born and raised in the San Fernando Valley in Southern California, René Vaca is a 28-year-old stand-up comedian, writer, and actor. Although he started a landscaping business at 15 years old, he soon realized he wanted to pursue comedy for a living; he dropped out of college and has not looked back since. Vaca has been pursuing his dream of stand-up comedy and won the 16th annual StandUp NBC competition! Since then, Vaca has also built a following with his stand-up comedy clips reaching millions of views across his social media channels, including over 650 thousand followers on Instagram and 350 thousand followers on TikTok. Currently, he is on his nationwide tour that ends with his first ever Netflix Is A Joke Fest appearance.

Frankie Moreno

Sunday, August 4

Tickets: Premium Seating $35, Loge Seating & Bar Area $25

Showtimes: 6:30 p.m.

Doors: 5:00 p.m.

With 17 Top-Ten albums (five No. 1’s), 113 Top-Ten singles (97 No. 1’s), an Emmy nomination and being named Las Vegas “Headliner of the Year” five times, Frankie Moreno is consistently breaking records and wowing audiences from coast to coast with his own brand of genre-blurring Rock n’ Roll. Reaching millions of record sales worldwide, Frankie continues to write and release new music. In 2019, he made music history by becoming the only artist to have six albums debut at a Top-Ten spot on the Billboard Charts in a 12-month period.

Hong Kong Business Association of Hawaii Presents

The Good Old Days Concert: Shanghai Jazz Meets HK Pop

Ft. Suzan Guterres, Albert Cheung, Cathy Foy, Joshua Kaye & Barinna Poon

Wednesday, August 7

Tickets: Premium Seating $60, Loge Seating & Bar Area $50

Showtimes: 7:00 p.m.

Doors: 5:00 p.m.

A unique concert that combines ‘East-meets-West’ style: Chinese music element with Western jazz (30s-40s Shanghai jazz, and 50s-90s Hong Kong popular music), the concert is featuring renowned Hong Kong singers Suzan Guterres, Albert Cheung (大AL) and former Hong Kong singer Barinna Poon who will sing the golden songs of those years. Renowned Hawaii-based singer Cathy Foy and distinguished jazz pianist and composer Joshua Kaye will also be on stage to accompany the show, as well as three of Hawaii’s finest resident ensembles.

Cynthia Lin: Songbird

Thursday, August 8

Tickets: Premium Seating $35, Loge Seating & Bar Area $25

Showtimes: 7:00 p.m.

Doors: 5:00 p.m.

Singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Cynthia Lin has a passion for songs. In her new solo show Songbird, the Honolulu-based artist paints cinematic stories with her rich, effortless vocals that speak to the soul. Emulating her heroes Ella Fitzgerald and Joni Mitchell, Cynthia finds beauty and truth in every note. Creating her own niche on YouTube with inventive and minimalist performances on the ukulele, Cynthia hit the Billboard charts with her album Ukulele Days and has headlined at ukulele festivals around the world. In 2023, she toured North America and Europe with her trio, the ukulele “supergroup” U3, to support their debut album In Waves, which features her original island-inspired bossa nova tune, “Aquamarine.”

Magic!

Friday, August 9

Tickets: Premium Seating $45, Loge Seating & Bar Area $35

Showtimes: 6:30 & 9:00 p.m.

Doors: 5:00 & 8:30 p.m.

Drawing heavy influences from artists such as The Police, Stevie Wonder, and Bob Marley, MAGIC! was formed in 2012 by Grammy Award-winning songwriter/producer Nasri (lead vocals), Mark Pelli (guitar), Ben Spivak (bass), and Alex Tanas (drums). MAGIC!’s meteoric rise came shortly after the release of their debut single, “Rude” in 2013. Co-written and produced by Grammy Award-winner Adam Messinger, “Rude” held the #1 spot on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart for six weeks, while dominating charts globally, hitting #1 in 41 countries. There is much more music to come as MAGIC! gears up to release their fourth studio album. You don’t want to miss this show!

Coast to Coast Tour

Jon McLaughlin

Saturday, August 10

Tickets: Premium Seating $45, Loge Seating & Bar Area $35

Showtimes: 6:30 & 9:00 p.m.

Doors: 5:00 & 8:30 p.m.

Everything in Jon McLaughlin’s life makes its way into his music, whether he’s conscious of it or not. The artist, raised in Indiana and based in Nashville, brings all of his experiences and beliefs into each song he creates, something that is especially true now that he’s the father of two young girls. Jon released his debut album, Indiana, in 2007 on Island Def Jam, attracting fans with his heartfelt, hook-laden songwriting and impassioned delivery. He’s released six full-lengths in the years since and revealed a true evolution in both his piano playing and singing. He’s played shows with Billy Joel, Kelly Clarkson, and Adele, collaborated with longtime friend Sara Bareilles, co-written with Demi Lovato and even performed at the Academy Awards in 2008.

Spyro Gyra: 50th Anniversary

Sunday, August 11

Tickets: Premium Seating $55, Loge Seating & Bar Area $45

Showtimes: 6:30 & 9:00 p.m.

Doors: 5:00 & 8:30 p.m.

In 2024, Jay Beckenstein and band observe the 50th anniversary of what started as a diversion, something that was just for fun (and twenty-five cents at the door). It began inauspiciously when Beckenstein and a few musician friends in Buffalo NY organized a get together on their shared night off from working in bands that made money. It was a simple, humble idea with a name that was likewise simple and humble, “Tuesday Night – Jazz Jam”. Fast forward 50 years and this jazz super group has released over 30 albums, garnering gold and platinum along the way. They’ve played over 10,000 concerts on six continents. Spyro Gyra has maintained its standards of excellence and that has sustained them on the “A list” of live attractions in jazz for 50 years.

Blue Note Comedy Series & Comedy U Presents

Local Comedy Showcase Starring Melissa Mae

Wednesday, August 14

Tickets: Premium Seating $20, Loge Seating & Bar Area $15, +$5 Day of Show

Showtimes: 7:00 p.m.

Doors: 5:30 p.m.

Melissa Mae is Hawaiʻi’s haole sweetheart. As both a comedian and certified yoga instructor, Melissa can help you stretch the stomach muscles you’ll be using to laugh all night. She recently made her debut in New York City performing at the storied Gotham Comedy Club. She regularly performs at The Blue Note Hawaii as well as other venues across Oahu. She has shared the stage with world famous comedians such as Sheng Wang, Julie Kim, Nimesh Patel, Hans Kim and Esther Ku. Join her as she makes her headlining debut at Blue Note Hawaii on Wednesday, August 14th.

Double Bass Experience Ft. Jacob Webb & Phylicia Rae

Thursday, August 15

Tickets: Premium Seating $35, Loge Seating & Bar Area $25

Showtimes: 7:00 p.m.

Doors: 5:00 p.m.

The explosive Jazz Double Bass experience featuring Jacob Webb and Phylicia Rae will take the audience to a place where they’ve never been before. The combination of these two stars in contemporary jazz has obtained seven number one Billboard records under their belt. Matter of fact, Phylicia Rae is the first female lead bassist to ever obtain a number one record on Billboard’s Smooth Jazz National Airplay Chart in the history of this genre. Her history making single “Now or Never,” featuring Marcus Anderson, has granted the opportunity for female bassists to thrive in this genre. In addition to his bass skills, Jacob Webb founded Next Paradigm Records, a nine-artist contemporary jazz roster of fresh talent acclaiming multiple number one hit Billboard singles. Today, Billboard has recognized Next Paradigm as the number four label in smooth Jazz. This Double bass experience gives homage to the giants who have paved the way for lead bassist including Wayman Tisdale, Marcus Miller, Stanley Clarke, and many others. Jacob Webb and Phylicia Rae’s double bass experience will leave you wanting more while satisfying the musical soul!

Blue Note Comedy Series

Brad Williams

Friday, August 16 & Saturday, August 17

Tickets: Premium Seating $45, Loge Seating & Bar Area $35

Showtimes: 6:30 & 9:00 p.m.

Doors: 5:00 & 8:30 p.m.

Pound for pound, Brad Williams is the funniest comedian in the country right now and has become one of the most in-demand comedians working today. Williams started doing stand-up comedy as a teenager and has been touring successfully ever since, routinely selling out prestigious venues all over the country and world. Williams has parlayed his live performances into a multitude of stand-up television appearances, including “The Tonight Show,” “Dave Attell’s Comedy Underground” and “Jimmy Kimmel Live.” His first one-hour special, “Fun Size,” was the highest rated special on Showtime, and a year later, he followed that up with his second one, “Daddy Issues,” which was even more successful than the first. His third special in three years was an uproarious one, hosting some of the edgiest comedians in the country from the prestigious Montreal Just for Laughs Festival. His last groundbreaking special on Netflix, “The Degenerates,” garnered more huge ratings and rave reviews.

HistoRewrite An Evening of Musical Theater and Storytelling

Sunday, August 18

Tickets: Premium Seating $45, Loge Seating & Bar Area $35

Showtimes: 7:00 p.m.

Doors: 5:30 p.m.

As the young Matilda Wormwood so wisely put it, “Nobody else is going to put it right for me! Nobody but me is going to change my story!” We are the only ones who decide and control the trajectory of our own stories. Most important of all, it’s not about how our stories end. It’s all about the process. During this evening of Broadway hits, Ohana Arts students, alumni, and co-founders will take you on a journey through their stories in which theater helps to carve their paths. Weaving in personal anecdotes and life experiences with their favorite musical selections, these artists will take you through the challenges and triumphs, the failures and successes, and the pain and joy of their stories. Theater has the power to help us write the future, to change the status quo, and to rewrite history. As artists who harbor individual values, passions, and hopes for our world, we have the power to effect change through theater.

Blue Note Comedy Series

Masood Boomgaard

Wednesday, August 21

Tickets: Premium Seating $40, Loge Seating & Bar Area $30

Showtimes: 6:30 p.m.

Doors: 5:00 p.m.

Self-help Singh is the alter ego of international comedian Masood Boomgaard. Self-help Singh, described as a comedic alternative life coach and de-motivational speaker, first appeared to Boomgaard in a vision after he fell and hit his head while rushing to the bathroom in an attempt to outrun the gastric consequences of bad lamb vindaloo. Boomgaard has since been sharing the “common sense wisdom” and de-motivational teachings of Self-help Singh to millions of people on the internet. The Self-help Singh live show is a hilarious yet thought provoking juxtaposition of stand-up comedy, parody, and motivational speaking. During his decade long full-time professional comedy career Boomgaard has performed in New York, London, Dubai and during the lockdown, in his father’s garage. He lives in South Africa with his cat…for now.

Maxi Priest

Thursday, August 22 & Friday, August 23

Tickets: Premium Seating $45, Loge Seating & Bar Area $35

Showtimes: 6:30 & 9:00 p.m.

Doors: 5:00 & 8:30 p.m.

Maxi Priest is the first British-born singer to graduate from the London reggae sound-system Saxon Studio International, introducing the sound of lovers’ rock to a global audience. Before joining Saxon, Maxi embraced Rastafari and served an apprenticeship with South London Soundsystem Negus Negast and the legendary Jah Shaka. Maxi has adhered to these principles his entire career by making conscious music of all kinds. His 2019 album “It All Comes Back to Love” released on S-Curve Records/BMG and co-produced by Shaggy, was nominated for the Grammy award for Best Reggae Album. He followed that up with 2020’s “United State of Mind”, a collaborative album with Robin Trower and Livingstone Brown.

Streetlight Cadence

Saturday, August 24

Tickets: Premium Seating $35, Loge Seating & Bar Area $25

Showtimes: 6:30 & 9:00 p.m.

Doors: 5:00 & 8:30 p.m.

One night only! The Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award-winning and Emmy-nominated Streetlight Cadence returns to the Blue Note for an evening of song and story. Fresh off the heels of their most ambitious tour ever, the band that started on the sidewalks of Waikiki have been embraced by audiences worldwide and put on a show as fantastical as their journey.

Hawaiʻi Soul Revue 2024

The Elevations Ft. Jason “Bison” Friedmann and Todd Hembrook

Sunday, August 25

Tickets: Premium Seating $25, Loge Seating & Bar Area $20

Showtimes: 7:00 p.m.

Doors: 5:00 p.m.

Inspired by the high-energy Stax and Motown revues of the past, The Elevations will be taking over the Blue Note for one explosive night of dyn-o-mite Soul! Special guests will light up the night starting with some all-star talent from Todd Hembrook. Todd is the front man for Todd Hembrook and The Hemispheres and Chicago legends, Deal’s Gone Bad. For the one-two punch knockout, Jason “Bison” Friedmann will also be there tearing up the stage with the same moves and vocal delivery that made Hawaii’s very own, Go Jimmy Go, “The Island Sound Known the World Around”! This dynamic duo hasn’t shared the stage in over 8 years, and it will be electric… Get ready Honolulu, The Hawai’i Soul Revue 2024 is coming for you!

Mike Lewis and Friends Present

Brian Duprey: The Ultimate Frank Sinatra Tribute

With Special Guest Vocalist Shari Lynn

Monday, August 26

Tickets: Premium Seating $35, Loge Seating & Bar Area $25

Showtimes: 6:30 & 9:00 p.m.

Doors: 5:00 & 8:30 p.m.

Mike Lewis & Friends return to the club with his 17-piece big band with special guest artist, Brian Duprey, for the ultimate Frank Sinatra tribute show!

Blue Note Comedy Series & Comedy U Presents

Local Comedy Showcase

Wednesday, August 28

Tickets: Premium Seating $20, Loge Seating & Bar Area $15, +$5 Day of Show

Showtimes: 7:00 p.m.

Doors: 5:30 p.m.

Comedy U is back for another night showcasing the best of Hawaiʻi’s local comics.

Blue Note Comedy Series

Akaash Singh

Thursday, August 29 & Friday, August 30

Tickets: Premium Seating $45, Loge Seating & Bar Area $35

Showtimes: 7:00& 9:00 p.m.

Doors: 5:30 & 8:30 p.m.

Akaash Singh is a nationally touring stand-up comedian, podcaster, and actor. His career took off with many television shows including MTV’s “Guy Code” and “Wild’n Out,” Netflix’s “Brown Nation,” and HBO’s “The Leftovers.” After finding success in TV, he pivoted his focus toward growing the now hugely successful podcast “Flagrant,” co-created with fellow comedian and good friend, Andrew Schulz, along with his successful stand-up comedy touring career. Akaash self-produced and directed his first stand up special, “Bring Back Apu” in February, amassing over a million views in its first week alone. Just one month later, he released “The Crowdwork Special,” putting him in rarified air of comedians who produced two specials in back-to-back months. Aside from stand up, look for Akaash as the lead in the Netflix Animated Series “Conquest” as well as an upcoming Hulu series created by Ramy Youssef.

Oliver Steele

Saturday, August 31

Tickets: Premium Seating $35, Loge Seating & Bar Area $25

Showtimes: 6:00 & 8:30 p.m.

Doors: 4:30 & 8:00 p.m.

Oliver Steele released his debut single “As it Was” (a unique arrangement of the Harry Styles hit), followed by his original “Too Soon” as he rose through the ranks on American Idol Season 21. Oliver finished in the Top 8 of American Idol Season 21, winning over America with his powerful voice and loving personality. He has since accumulated over half a million streams on Spotify and tens of thousands of followers on social media. In addition to captivating audiences with his performance, Oliver will mentor youth in Haku Collective’s MeleCraft music program on the beautiful island of Maui. As a gesture of support and commitment to nurturing talent and Oliver’s dedication to giving back and inspiring the next generation of musicians, he aims to donate a guitar to a deserving student, further enriching the musical landscape of the Maui community.

Coming up in September at Blue Note Hawaii:

Kiefer September 5

Gary Owen September 6&7

Local Comedy Showcase September 11

David Benoit September 13

David Nihill September 14

Jan Daley’s Tribute to Bob Hope September 17

Local Comedy Showcase September 18

Mike Lewis Big Band September 23

Local Comedy Showcase September 25

Janel Parrish September 27&28

PraiseJesus Artis & The Women of Hawaiʻi September 30

Share this: Facebook

X



Comments

comments