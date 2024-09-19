Broadway in Hawaii Announces 2025 Season Featuring Honolulu Premiere of SIX and TINA – The Tina Turner Musical

article top

HONOLULU (September 18, 2024)— Broadway in Hawaii is thrilled to announce that a brand-new season is coming to Blaisdell Concert Hall. The season includes the Hawaii debut of SIX and TINA – The Tina Turner Musical, as well as a much-anticipated return of CHICAGO. Season tickets for the three shows start at $200 and are on sale now at www.broadwayinhawaii.com.

“Throughout the years of producing Broadway shows in Honolulu, it’s clear that Honolulu deserves to be a regular stop for touring Broadway in North America. The success of Hamilton, and the rest of our 2022-2023 season, put the spotlight on Hawaii once again,” said MagicSpace COO Steve Boulay, “We are thrilled that the Blaisdell is reopening after a year of renovations and, together with the support of Mayor Blangiardi and the Blaisdell team, we can come together to make this incredible season possible.”

“Bringing Broadway back to the Blaisdell is a remarkable opportunity for our community,” said Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi. “We are truly grateful to be able to welcome this new season with improvements that will benefit Honolulu audiences. We encourage people to take advantage of this wonderful experience and enjoy these extraordinary shows that are sure to thrill and entertain everyone who sees these great performances.”

The 2025 Broadway in Hawaii season includes three shows.

APRIL 22-27, 2025

TINA – The Tina Turner Musical is the triumphant story of the Queen of Rock and Roll set to the pulse-pounding soundtrack of her most beloved hits! TINA–The Tina Turner Musical presents Tina’s journey against all odds to become one of the world’s most beloved artists of all time.

Featuring her much loved songs, TINA – The Tina Turner Musical is written by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Katori Hall.

JUNE 17-29, 2025

SIX – From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st century girl power! This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over! SIX won 23 awards in the 2021/2022 Broadway season, including the Tony Award® for Best Original Score (Music and Lyrics) and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical.

DECEMBER 2-7, 2025

CHICAGO – Is still the one musical with everything that makes Broadway shimmy-shake: a universal tale of fame, fortune, and all that jazz, with one showstopping song after another and the most astonishing dancing you’ve ever seen. In the whirlwind of Chicago’s Jazz Age, two of the Cook County Jail’s most notorious murderesses—vaudeville star Velma Kelly and chorus girl Roxie Hart—become fierce rivals as they compete for headlines amidst a media frenzy. Broadway’s longest-running musical has been razzle dazzling audiences for 27 years, and after more than 10,000 performances, 6 Tony Awards®, 2 Olivier Awards, and a Grammy®, we’re just getting started.

All performances take place at Blaisdell Concert Hall. Season ticket packages, including TINA, SIX, and CHICAGO, are on sale now from $200at www.BroadwayInHawaii.com. Customer service provided by American Theater Guild.

