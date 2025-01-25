Do-in: Mindful Self Massage Workshop with Dr. Greg Yuen Saturday, February 8, 2025

article top

Are you interested in mastering the health of your body?

Traditional Chinese Medicine says that most diseases are caused by an imbalance or

blockage in qi. Do-In provides the ideal vehicle to restore balance and promote self-

healing. In the Tai chi Classics, they say, “where your mind goes, the qi goes”.

In Traditional Chinese Medicine, they say, “where the qi goes, the blood goes”.

With Do-In practice, you will discover how to create healthy qi and blood circulation

through mindful self-massage.

Dr. Yuen combines an easy, interactive teaching style with a no-nonsense,

straightforward approach to get you to know and love your body more than you ever

have before.

After his grandmother died when he was twelve years old, Dr. Greg Yuen dedicated his

life to the pursuit of health and longevity. This has led to his over forty years as a

psychiatrist, a taichi instructor, and a massage therapist. He has now distilled his

knowledge and experience of both Western and Eastern medicine to commit to the

promotion of Do-in: Mindful Self-Massage. Do-in forwards his pursuit of “self-health”

approaches that rely less on any medical doctors and paves the way to longevity.

Dr. Greg Yuen

In this workshop you will:

Learn a self-massage sequence that puts health into your hands and:

 Promotes self-healing, reduces symptoms of chronic health conditions,

and ensures longevity

 Builds a foundation for general health maintenance

 Enhances any type of athletic or exercise performance, including yoga Experience qi (“chi”, the vital force of Chinese medicine) and begin qi cultivation

throughout your body Learn the 12 acupuncture source points of the body along with other key points Discover the “golden” spots in your body that need more attention Learn the principle of the “Whole” and how to apply it for health Practice focused mindfulness in your body beyond any other exercise that you

perform

Do-in: Mindful Self Massage Workshop with Dr. Greg Yuen

Saturday, February 8, 2025, 1:00-3:00 pm

At 1188 Bishop St. #2408, Honolulu, HI (parking there will be validated for you)

COST: $59

TO REGISTER, PLEASE CALL DR. YUEN AT (808)2847955.