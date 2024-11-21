30 incredible hikes in one of the least visited countries in the world

Exploring Timor-Leste on Foot: 30 incredible hikes in one of the least visited countries in the world is the first comprehensive hiking guide to Timor-Leste. One of the world’s newest countries, Timor-Leste offers an abundance of hiking opportunities for adventurous travellers. The country boasts some of Southeast Asia’s most spectacular scenery, with near 3,000-metre-high mountains, serene waterfalls, rejuvenating hot springs, pristine beaches, and an array of diverse landscapes. Beyond the natural beauty, the warmth and hospitality of the Timorese people make every visit a memorable, immersive experience, offering a true sense of discovery where few tourists have ventured.

Timor-Leste has world-class hiking, but until now there has been very little information available. This book provides up-to-date and accurate guides to 30 incredible hikes across the country, from easy, 1.5 hour walks, to epic, week long, hikes. Whether you’re planning your first trip or returning to explore more, this guide is your key to unlocking the best of Timor-Leste that can be explored on foot.

The guide contains information on 30 hikes, 5 rated as easy, 7 moderate, 9 moderate to hard, and 9 hard. 16 of the hikes are in Dili, 3 on Atauro Island, 5 day hikes to summits around the country, and 6 multi-day hikes ranging in duration from 3 to 8 days.

There is key information for each hike, including distance, duration, elevation gain, difficulty, navigation difficulty, food and drink availability, swimming and snorkelling opportunities, mobile reception, and how to get to the start. Links are providing to AllTrail GPS route maps, and YouTube videos of the hikes.

There is also general information on hiking in Timor-Leste, including the climate, avoiding heat stroke, terrain, wildlife (including dealing with dogs), guides, what to take, and who to contact in an emergency. In addition the guide will help you plan your trip to Timor-Leste, including how much it will cost, getting to Timor-Leste, getting around Dili and Timor-Leste, where to stay, food and drink, safety and other information.

The following hikes are included:

• Dili

o Horta Loop

o Cristo Rei Ridge Hike

o Tasi Tolu Lake(s) Loop

o Tasi Tolu Hills

o Tibar Coastal Walk

o Uma Lulik Hike

o Bemos Valley

o Dili Airport

o Dili Ramble

o Mt Lebometa Loop

o Kakaulidun Loop

o Mt Fatocama Loop

o Tuda Tiris Waterfall

o Above Dare

o Mt Coulou Loop

o Bihare to Darlau Hike

• Atauro Island

o Vila to Makili Loop

o Manucoco

o Beloi to Adara

• Five mountains

o Mt Ramelau / Tatamailau

o Matebian

o Mundo Perdido

o Mt Kablaki

o Mt Curi Saddle Hike

• Multi-day adventures

o Atauro Circuit

o La Rende!

o Mt Saboria to Mindelo

o Tapo to Atsabe

o Turiskai to Laclubar

o Coast2Coast

Exploring Timor-Leste on Foot: 30 incredible hikes in one of the least visited countries in the world is available as an eBook from Amazon.com for $2.99, and all other Amazon websites globally. A look inside the book is possible under ‘read sample’.

Exploring Timor-Leste on Foot: 30 incredible hikes in one of the least visited countries in the world is the third in the planned four-book series, Exploring Timor-Leste, aimed at showcasing this emerging travel destination. The series invites travelers to uncover the beauty, history, and potential of this little visited paradise.

In October 2024, the first book in the series, Exploring Timor-Leste: A Comprehensive Travel Guide to One of the Least Visited Countries in the World, was published on Amazon.com.au, and is available globally as an eBook and print-on-demand.

In November 2024, the second book in the series, Exploring Timor-Leste’s Religious Sites, was published on Amazon.com as an eBook.

Upcoming is an aerial photography book of Timor-Leste. Print editions of all four books in the series are planned.

About the author

Jonty has visited 75 countries and has been sharing travel stories and photography for over a decade at www.JontyTravels.com. He and his partner moved from Wellington, New Zealand, to Timor-Leste in early 2024 to volunteer through Volunteer Service Abroad.

As well as writing the Exploring Timor-Leste series, he has created www.ExploringTimor.com and posts regularly on social media about Timor-Leste at:

