by Jonty Crane

Despite being home to a population that is 98% Catholic—the second highest concentration in the world after the Vatican City—Timor-Leste (formerly East Timor) boasts a diverse array of sites from other religions, including Islam, Protestantism, Hinduism, and Buddhism.

The book illustrates the variety and beauty of religious sites in Timor-Leste, including churches, mosques, temples, shrines, cemeteries, statues, Stations of the Cross, and altars.

Through its vivid photography, Exploring Timor-Leste’s Religious Sites highlights the striking beauty of these locations while reflecting the historical ties to Portuguese colonialism that introduced Catholicism over five centuries ago, alongside traditional Timorese architecture and beliefs.

This volume is essential for architecture enthusiasts, religious tourists, and anyone eager to explore the undiscovered in Timor-Leste.

Exploring Timor-Leste’s Religious Sites is available as an eBook from Amazon.com.au for AUD$3.99, and all other Amazon websites globally. A look inside at the first ten pages is available under ‘read sample’.

Exploring Timor-Leste’s Religious Sites is the second installment in the planned four-book series, Exploring Timor-Leste, aimed at showcasing this emerging travel destination. The series invites travellers to uncover the beauty, history, and potential of this little visited paradise.

In October 2024, the first book in the series, Exploring Timor-Leste: A Comprehensive Travel Guide to One of the Least Visited Countries in the World, was published on Amazon.com.au, and is available globally as an eBook and print-on-demand.

Upcoming is an aerial photography book of Timor-Leste, and a hiking guide. Print editions of all four books in the series are planned.

About the author

Jonty has visited 75 countries and has been sharing travel stories and photography for over a decade at www.JontyTravels.com. He and his partner moved from Wellington, New Zealand, to Timor-Leste in early 2024 to volunteer through Volunteer Service Abroad.

As well as writing the Exploring Timor-Leste series, he has created www.ExploringTimor.com and posts regularly on social media about Timor-Leste at:

He can be contacted at exploringtimorleste@gmail.com