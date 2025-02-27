article top
|FilmFreude Honolulu is back for its 2nd edition! After our 2024 debut, Hawai‘i’s German Language Film Festival returns with a bold lineup of new German & Austrian cinema, an new exciting short film contest exploring the Theme: Doppelgänger, and a cool opening at the Honolulu Museum of Art with music by Lovejack and deserts by Il Gelato .Founders Andrea Kraus, Sarah Lopez, and Denis Salle who want the second edition to live up to expectations: “Our debut was very well-received by the community, and we really needed that support. Because of this community we’re wanted to bring FilmFreude back for a second year and continue to carve out a space in Honolulu’s competitive film festival scene. ”Program Director Andrea Kraus and Denis Salle curated a selection of four thought-provoking and entertaining new releases from Germany and Austria:
Everything’s Fifty-Fifty, a sharp exploration of modern parenting dilemmas;
When Will It Be Again Like It Never Was Before, an adaptation of Joachim Meyerhoff’s autobiographical novel;
The Glory of Life, a lighter take on Kafka’s love story during the last year of his life
Münter & Kandinsky, a portrayal of Gabriele Münter’s pivotal role in the avant-garde Blue Rider movement—told for the first time from her perspective.
Short Film Competition for the first time FilmFreude will present the work of young filmmakers, who produced 1-3 minute films interpreting the theme “Doppelgaenger”. The winner chosen by the audience and receive a $500 prize! “Securing sponsors has been essential to making this cultural event possible,” said Lopez, “and we hope we can count on the community to join us at the Doris Duke Theater to make it fun”.
Sponsors like BMW, Malao Films, and Il Gelato helped funding while generous new sponsors came on board this year. The Austrian Consulate General in Los Angeles decided to help supporting the screening of The Glory of Life, an international co-production between Austria and Germany.AndThe team is also thrilled to have the support of The Curb Kaimuki / Kaimuki Storeroom for another German Natural Wines Fundraiser event —bringing the community together to enjoy a selection of unique and limited German Imports. More details below!For Tickets, Festival Passes & Festival Shirts, please visit www.filmfreude.com or click on button below to secure your tickets in advance.
|Friday, March 14, 2025 7:00 pm
‘Everything’s Fifty-Fifty’
Marion and Andi are divorced but pride themselves on being model co-parents. That is, until a family vacation exposes the cracks in their perfectly balanced arrangement. As tensions rise, this uncompromising duo must find a way to work together—or risk losing what matters most. For his work on ‘Everything’s Fifty-Fifty’, Alireza Golafshan was honored with the Bavarian Film Award for Best Director.
TiCKETS >>
|Saturday, March 15, 2025 2:00 pm
‘When will it be again like it never was before’
Step into the world of seven-year-old Joachim, whose childhood is anything but ordinary. Growing up on the grounds of a psychiatric hospital where his father is the director, Joachim and his siblings find comfort in the patients rather than the “normal” world outside. But as his parents’ marriage begins to unravel, Joachim faces the painful truth—family is more fragile than it seems.
This powerful coming-of-age story will stay with you long after the credits roll. Don’t miss it!
TiCKETS >>
|Saturday, March 15, 2025 7:00 pm
‘The Glory of Life’
In the final year of his life, Franz Kafka discovers something he has never truly known—love. Despite illness and the weight of his past, his time with Dora Diamant becomes his happiest. She is grounded, he is lost in thought; she dances, he writes. But together, they find meaning in each other.
This screening is supported by the Austrian Consulate General in Los Angeles
|** TiCKETS ** PASSES ** SHiRTS **
|Admission Opening Night:
Reception, Live Music, Il Gelato & ‘Everything’s Fifty-Fifty’ I $25
Order Opening Night Package
Admission Individual Film Ticket (Sat./Sun.): $15
Order at Online Box Office
Festival Pass:All 4 films, Opening Night & Festivalshirt I $80
Order Festivalpass
|OPENiNG NiGHT (FRIDAY, 03/14/2025 at 5:00 PM)
with IL GELATO & Live Music by Love Jack
Join us at 5.00 PM for our Opening Reception at the Honolulu Museum of Art before the screening of ‘Everything’s Fifty-Fifty’ at 7:00 PM. Enjoy an Il Gelato Hawaii Scoop. live music by Love Jack & good vibes. A great time to connect with friends and to spend time with the whole family. Parking will be available, first-come, first-served. Please follow signs on the day off.
Honolulu Museum of Art is located at 900 S Beretania St, Honolulu
Join us on Saturday, March 1st (5–8 PM) at The Curb for a curated selection of natural German wines by sommelier Dani Moreno. Enjoy exclusive, small-batch wines, artisan bread from The Breadshop Kaimuki, Palate Cleansers by Il Gelato and support FilmFreude Festival.
Limited bottles available for sale—come sip, savor, and celebrate!
See you there | Meh sehe uns,
Sarah, Andrea, Ciara & Denis
