FilmFreude Honolulu is back for its 2nd edition! After our 2024 debut, Hawai‘i’s German Language Film Festival returns with a bold lineup of new German & Austrian cinema, an new exciting short film contest exploring the Theme: Doppelgänger, and a cool opening at the Honolulu Museum of Art with music by Lovejack and deserts by Il Gelato .Founders Andrea Kraus, Sarah Lopez, and Denis Salle who want the second edition to live up to expectations: “Our debut was very well-received by the community, and we really needed that support. Because of this community we’re wanted to bring FilmFreude back for a second year and continue to carve out a space in Honolulu’s competitive film festival scene. ”Program Director Andrea Kraus and Denis Salle curated a selection of four thought-provoking and entertaining new releases from Germany and Austria:



Everything’s Fifty-Fifty, a sharp exploration of modern parenting dilemmas;

When Will It Be Again Like It Never Was Before, an adaptation of Joachim Meyerhoff’s autobiographical novel;

The Glory of Life, a lighter take on Kafka’s love story during the last year of his life

Münter & Kandinsky, a portrayal of Gabriele Münter’s pivotal role in the avant-garde Blue Rider movement—told for the first time from her perspective.



Short Film Competition for the first time FilmFreude will present the work of young filmmakers, who produced 1-3 minute films interpreting the theme “Doppelgaenger”. The winner chosen by the audience and receive a $500 prize! “Securing sponsors has been essential to making this cultural event possible,” said Lopez, “and we hope we can count on the community to join us at the Doris Duke Theater to make it fun”.



Sponsors like BMW, Malao Films, and Il Gelato helped funding while generous new sponsors came on board this year. The Austrian Consulate General in Los Angeles decided to help supporting the screening of The Glory of Life, an international co-production between Austria and Germany.AndThe team is also thrilled to have the support of The Curb Kaimuki / Kaimuki Storeroom for another German Natural Wines Fundraiser event —bringing the community together to enjoy a selection of unique and limited German Imports. More details below!For Tickets, Festival Passes & Festival Shirts, please visit www.filmfreude.com or click on button below to secure your tickets in advance.

