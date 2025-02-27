From Anxious to Empowered Menopause: Q&A with Dr. Traci — Tuesday, March 11 — 5:30 PM

article top

Dr. Traci Potterf, PhD, founder of Inner Genius Health will be giving a Community Q&A at the Blue Lotus in Kailua (1300 KAILUA RD) on Tuesday, March 11 — 5:30 PM. Traci is a medical anthropologist turned functional health practitioner with over 20 years experience helping people overcome chronic anxiety and complex health conditions.

A safe space to ASK ANYTHING! Let’s explore how to thrive through any stage, from perimenopause through post menopause.

Bring your questions and curiosity! You might wonder…

What are hormone replacement therapy myths vs facts?

Are my bizarre symptoms (peri)menopause or something else? Are they reversible?

What is happening to me down there and where did my libido go? Can I get it back?

Why do some people (and cultures) breeze through menopause while others suffer? Why don’t some cultures have a term for hot flashes?

ALL AGES WELCOME. MEN ENCOURAGED TO ATTEND.

RESERVE YOUR SPOT – SPACE IS LIMITED!

TO REGISTER, SEND A MESSAGE HERE.

Dr. Traci’s Love Affair with Functional Medicine

Along my journey, I discovered and fell in love with Functional Medicine. For those of you who aren’t famiIiar, it is a high integrity movement of health practitioners and scientists commited to side stepping medical politics to the extent possible and using the safest, most effective science-backed solutions. The focus is on finding and addressing the root causes of illness, instead of just covering up symptoms with drugs that don’t necessarily fix the problem and can often cause quite dangerous side effects. If I had not had the health detective skills of Functional Medicine, I shudder to think what would have become of me.

One of the most crucial understandings we must have is that our minds and bodies are one in the same as are our nervous systems and immune systems. This is why mental health struggles and complex chronic conditions go hand in hand!

