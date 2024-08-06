Ft. Knox Original Pistol Box

article top

Editor’s note: This is the second article in a series I’m doing on mechanical and electronic lock boxes. More often than not they are used to store handguns but naturally, you can stash whatever you like in them. In this article we’ll review the Fort Knox Original Pistol Box.

The name says it all.

inline

Nothing is as synonomous with storing your valuables as Ft. Knox, Kentucky the iconic military base where the United States Bullion Depository is located. So there’s a lot in this name. But is this just marketing fluff?

No, in this case the name is commensurate with the product.

The Ft. Knox product line is mechanical and the product featured in this piece is the Original Pistol Box which retails for $299.

Now, a little bit about the manufacturer.

Ft. Knox Security Products was founded in 1982 in Orem, Utah. The company manufactures handgun safes, vault doors, and home safes. Ft. Knox became known for its innovative designs and features, such as the use of heavy-duty steel, reinforced locking mechanisms, and fireproofing technology.

It’s got a good reputation and it’s built in the USA. I’m not just being jingoistic. This is an important factor and I’ll address this below.

The “real” Ft. Knox. (courtesy Wikipedia)

No Brainer?

You’d think buying a handgun safe is a no-brainer, but you’ve got to do dilligence. Not all handgun safes are actually as “safe” and secure as the manufacturer suggests.

Why?

According to Dave Goetzinger, founder of Handgun Safe Research, most safes are imported from China and the products designed over there lack the proper engineering. I don’t think Dave has an issue with safes made in China. That’s just the reality of the global economy.

Dave’s issue or problem is with safes designed in China.

He sums it up like this:

Chinese industrial designers are the wrong people to be developing gun-safety products for export to the United States. There is no private gun ownership in China. No one in a Chinese factory making these products has ever handled a gun. From company owners to production-floor workers, no one involved in manufacturing handgun safes knows what it means to live in compliance with gun laws, never mind safe-storage gun laws.

The upshot: With no standards imposed on the industry, and no regulations imposed on the importation of gun-safety products, importers do not consider themselves to be responsible for testing handgun safes.

The Simplex lock was reinforced with this brace so that it couldn’t be popped out from the outside. (photo Rob Kay)

Construction and Design

The Fort Knox Original Handgun Safe Pistol Box is a product of U.S. engineers and specifically designed to meet the needs of firearm owners who prioritize safety, durability, and quick access. It’s design is solely mechanical. It may take a few more seconds to retrieve your firearm with this product vs. an electronic device but you won’t have to worry about replacing batteries or fretting a power outage.

The PB1 Pistol Box boasts a construction that is formidable. The safe is built with a 10-gauge steel door, which is approximately 3/16 inches thick, and a unibody design. This heavy-duty steel construction can withstand significant force and tampering attempts, providing a high level of security for your firearm or whatever you store in this heavy-duty steel box.

Even the lock is reinforced with a plate on the bottom to prevent the lock from being knocked through from above. (See photo above).

Locking Mechanism

One of the standout features of the Fort Knox is its Simplex mechanical lock. Unlike electronic locks that rely on batteries or power, the Simplex lock is purely mechanical, offering reliability and ease of use. The lock uses a push-button combination system that can be easily set and reset by the owner. As alluded to above this system allows for access in emergency situations without the concern of battery failure or electronic malfunction.

There’s a gas strut to help manage the heavy lid. (photo Rob Kay)

The simplicity and dependability of the Simplex lock make it a favorite among users who prefer a straightforward yet secure locking mechanism. The tactile feedback of the buttons ensures that you can operate the lock even in low-light conditions, which is crucial in urgent scenarios.

Dave Goetzinger. of Handgun Safe Research, suggests that you practice opening the safe and write down the combination someplace for future reference!

Advantages of the Simplex Lock

The Simplex lock has been around for decades and it’s a proven product. It was not difficult to reset. There are instructions in the manual that comes with the safe but I watched the video (above) several times and then reset the combination easily. I suggest you do the same!

Here’s some other reasons why I like it:

Ease of Use and Reliability: Essentially they require only a sequence of button presses to unlock. Being entirely mechanical, simplex locks do not rely on batteries or electricity, making them highly reliable and low-maintenance. They are not susceptible to power failures or electronic malfunctions.

Security: Simplex locks provide a decent level of security with customizable combinations. The number of possible combinations can deter unauthorized access, especially when a unique and non-obvious sequence is used.

You’ll learn everything you need to know about setting up the Simplex lock by watching this video.

Durability: Built with robust materials, simplex locks are designed to withstand harsh conditions and heavy use, making them suitable for both indoor and outdoor applications.

Convenience: Without the need for keys, there is no risk of losing or misplacing keys. This convenience is particularly beneficial in environments where multiple people require access.

Tamper Resistance: Many simplex locks are designed to be resistant to tampering and picking, enhancing their security features. As alluded to above, the lock is reinforced with a metal brace so that it can’t be popped out from above.

Interior Protection

Inside the PB1 Pistol Box, the handgun is cradled in a foam-lined interior. This protective lining ensures that your firearm and any other contents are safeguarded against scratches, dents, and other potential damage. There are actually two foam pads that line the bottom. For more room, just remove one of them.

Mounting and Hiding Options

For those concerned about theft or unauthorized removal of the safe, the PB1 offers mounting options. The safe can be bolted down using pre-drilled holes, adding an extra layer of security.

It’s one thing to have this box in your home and bolted down. But where to put it? It’s a bit complicated. If you need to get at it quickly for self-defense purposes you’ll want it in the bedroom. However, that’s also an obvious place for an intruder to look.

The interior has room enough for all kinds of goodies. (photo Rob Kay)

What if you just need it to keep valuables other than a firearm? Obviously you don’t want someone finding it.

A safe influencer (yes they exist) by the name of “Robert” at Acme Locksmith (based in Arizona) in this video suggests hiding it in the pantry or even underneath the kitchen sink.

Performance and Usability

The exterior design is sleek and unassuming, allowing it to blend seamlessly into various environments. Whether placed in a drawer, on a nightstand, or in a vehicle, its compact dimensions (4.25″ H x 12.5″ W x 10.5″ D) make it versatile enough to fit in many locations while still offering ample space for a handgun and additional items like magazines or ammunition.

However, the safe’s weight and sturdy build, while advantageous for security, can be a drawback for those looking for a more portable option. (There are lighter, more portable safes out there).

Aesthetics

I liked the granite-like “durable antique silver textured powder coat finish”, as the Ft. Knox website describes it. It’s a smart marketing move as well. The coatings are quite distinctive and do separate this product from the competition.

To see if the the finish mimics an antique silver look I went into my modest little antique collection and removed an silver “betel box” that I purchased in Malaysia many years ago. This a storage container for betel nuts and other ingredients that were used in betel nut chewing, like slaked lime and betel leaves.

I think the manufacturer’s “antique silver textured” description rings true.

The “durable antique silver textured powder coat finish” as described by the manufacturer is compared to a real antique silver box. (photo Rob Kay)

Lifetime Warranty

Ft. Knox warrants defects in material and workmanship as well as the lock mechanism for the lifetime of the original purchaser. They will also replace any vault, free of charge, broken into by forced entry or damaged due to an unlawful attempt during the lifetime of the original purchaser. Not a bad deal.

Conclusion

The Ft. Knox Original Handgun Safe is an excellent choice for anyone seeking a high-quality, secure, and reliable handgun safe. Its robust steel construction, dependable Simplex mechanical lock, and thoughtful interior design make it a top contender in the market. While it may not be the most portable option, its security features more than compensate for this. Overall, it provides exceptional value and peace of mind, making it a worthwhile investment for firearm owners. It is a bit pricier than the competition but your paying for made-in-the-USA quality.

It’s also reassuring that this unit is approved by Dave Geotzinger, founder of Handgun Safe Research (mentioned above).

And yes, it’s mechanical design means you don’t have to worry about power outages or dead batteries getting between you and your gun, your passport or whatever you’re fetching from the box. I like the lifetime warranty that the company offers as well.

Rob Kay is a technology columnist for the Honolulu Star Advertiser and the creator of FijiGuide.com. He is also the editor of the On Target Hawaii section of Hawaii Reporter where he covers firearms related products

Share this: Facebook

X

