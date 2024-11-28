Healthy, safe and eminently practical holiday gifts

article top

It’s that time of the year again. What to get your significant other, friends and family? Here are some suggestions, based items I’ve reviewed over the past year…

The Soundcore Space One Pro headphone does everything that the higher-priced competitors do for less money.

So let’s look at the newest product first. I’ve had about a month to review the Soundcore Space One Pro headphone ($200) from Anker. Essentially it does everything that the higher-priced competitors (like Bose) do for a lot less money. I use it for my home office and for travel. It has excellent noise cancelling capabilities, was easy to pair with my phone, and charged rapidly. It’s got more than decent audio quality for music, but I use it mostly for phone calls—the sound fidelity for the mics is excellent.

It’s also very comfortable–you can wear it without even noticing it. It comes with a USB and auxiliary cables (suitable for the airplane). Another advantage, the battery lasts up to 60 hours. That’s much better than average. It’s also foldable, which makes it easy to pack and comes with a carry pouch. You can purchase a more protective case separately, for $35. The only thing I’d like to suggest to the manufacturer is that the on and off button be turned into a switch. It works ok as is, but a switch defines that action more crisply. In the scheme of things it’s a minor complaint.

For someone who is looking at a headset, this is a no-brainer.

Keeping track of your passwords is problematic. If you don’t already have a password manager (essentially a vault to store your passwords) do yourself (or a friend) a favor and get one. There are some excellent free versions available (like Bitwarden and Nordpass) but paid-for programs have better storage and sharing options.

I’ve been using a password manager called Keeper for about a year ($34.99 billed annually) and really like it. It features unlimited password storage on unlimited devices, plus the ability to sync between multiple computers, phones, tablets, etc. It has an intuitive interface and is easy to use both on the desktop and on your mobile device (both Android and Mac). When you get to a site that needs your login and password, it “auto fills” the form and you’re in business.

Keeper’s password generator pops up when you’re attempting to log in to an account or create a new one. It allows you to customize settings such as password length and the inclusion of numbers or symbols. By default, the generated password is hidden, but you can reveal it for review. Additionally, you can access a list of previously generated passwords through the “generator history” feature, making it easy to select and copy a preferred password before closing the generator.

They offer a holiday discount–50% off Consumer and 30% off Business for all new users on 1-year plans.

The RAPID Safe Night Guard is a “bedside safe”. It resembles an alarm clock and hides your valuables in plain sight.

Of course there’s more in your home of office keep safe than passwords. To keep your physical valuables, ie Rolex watches, handgun, cash, passports, etc. secure, consider a lockbox. (If you’ve ever experienced a burglary, you won’t need to be convinced that this is a great gift). One item I acquired this year that will help the cause is the RAPID Safe Night Guard ($242). Let’s call it a “bedside safe”.

Why? It resembles an alarm clock—it has a working digital clock. The main attraction is it’s spring-loaded drawer which slides open like a cash register and is easy to access, especially with the RFID tag provided. You can also open it with an keypad and an actual key. I’ve placed the RFID tag in the back of my cell phone so all I have to do is wave it in front of clock and bingo, it opens. What I really dig about this product is its “hidden in plain sight” quality.

The Viking Security Safe VS-12SX is an old fashioned “mechanical” lockbox with a Simplex Lock 5 push-button mechanism that doesn’t need to be plugged in.

If you’re more of a Luddite or perhaps you don’t trust the grid, I’ve got another cool lockbox option for you.

It’s the Viking Security Safe VS-12SX ($239). This is a good old fashioned “mechanical” lockbox with a proven, Simplex Lock 5 push-button mechanism. It’s built like a proverbial brick outhouse. (Hey, I’m trying to be polite). So with this product you don’t have to worry about not being able to access your goodies if the batteries go bad or the grid goes down. You’ll always be able to get to your “stuff”. Note that it uses a couple of batteries to power LEDs that will turn on when you open the box but these don’t impact the functionality of the safe. Just remember the combination! Unlike the RAPID Safe Night Guard, this looks like a safe, so you don’t want it bedside.Try placing it under the kitchen, bathroom sink or the linen closet. You’ll also want to cable or bolt it down. (Do the same with the Rapid Safe too).

You’ll find plenty of uses for the The Soundcore Motion X600 Portable Bluetooth Speaker. It comes in handy on a daily basis.

The Soundcore Motion X600 Portable Bluetooth Speaker is a product I never thought I’d need but I was wrong. I use it all the time. For example if you’re playing a video, listening to a podcast or watching Netflix on a laptop or a tablet you can only crank up the volume to a certain degree. A Bluetooth speaker will solve that issue. Or, say you’re in the kitchen cooking dinner and you want to catch the PBS Newshour, playing in the living room. A Bluetooth speaker will allow you to hear the broadcast by linking it via your Smart TV. You get the idea.

Think of it as a Bluetooth boombox. The X600 is a sleek, solid piece of gear with a cool, art deco look. Available in Aurora Green, Lunar Blue, or Polar Gray, it measures 6.5 by 12.1 by 3.2 inches and weighs a hefty 4.0 pounds. (A brick weighs 5 pounds). It’s easy enough to set up and pair. Just remove it from the box and plug it in. All you need is USB C cable to keep it charged and you’re in business. Battery life is excellent as is the sound quality. If you’re like me, you’ll find plenty of uses for it.

You’ll get state of the art gear and great performance with the PIxel 9 Pro. I love this phone.

How about a new phone for the holidays?

I’ve been using Google’s Pixel 9 Pro on my T-Mobile account for the last two months and recommend it.

So why do I like it? First off, the ergonomics are great. It feels good in the hands, and I find myself reaching for it often. (With me it’s a case of reaching for it too often!) What I liked it from the get-go was how easy it was to move data from my old phone to the Pixel 9 Pro. Normally, I’d bring it down to the T-Mobile store at Kahala Mall, but no need. You can easily do this on your own with just a few clicks. At $999 it ain’t cheap, however you’re getting a state of the art gear and great performance.

It boots up much quicker than my tired Pixel 6 and runs the software faster as well. At $999 it’s a few hundred dollars more than the next model down, the Pixel 9 (which is also a good phone from what I hear) but you get a much better camera with the 9 Pro and as a journalist that’s very important to me. For example, the 5x telephoto zoom lens is versatile and the low light photos are stellar. It’s got better than average audio volume and quality that will do justice to Ella Fitzgerald tunes or podcasts. Naturally, the phone incorporates the latest AI capabilities. If you’re an Android fan and you want a top of line phone, this is a winner.

You’ll improve strength, cardiovascular capacity, caloric burn, balance and bone density with this state of the art backpack from GoRuck. (This is their 20L pack).

The last offering in my Christmas gift guide is decidedly non-geeky but could help you live longer.

Goruck, a company that builds specialty backpacks and footwear for rucking which is a wonderful way to stay in shape. Never heard of rucking? Essentially it’s walking or hiking with a loaded or “weighty” backpack. “Ruckers” are those folks with backpacks you see clambering around Diamondhead or up Wilhelmina Rise. It’s nothing new. (I carry about 25 lbs in mine).

The military has been marching recruits with heavy packs for time immemorial. Civilians got on board for good reason. It offers an excellent workout and most people can join in. Rucking is a low impact exercise that can improve strength, cardiovascular capacity, caloric burn, balance and bone density. If you’re older, improving bone density is a big deal. I’ve been rucking seriously for the last six months I feel and look better. I tested out Goruck’s 20L pack (see above photo) which is what most folks get.

Not too big—not too small. Priced at $255 it’s sturdy and has extra padding on the back straps. It’s also designed to have an elevated pocket to add the “Ruck Plates” (weights). The elevated pocket is important. You want to place the load as high on your back as possible, to avoid any unnecessary friction as you move. You can use your old backpack to ruck but there are advantages to use packs made specifically for rucking. The main advantage is that they don’t bounce around. You’ll also want shoes with the right arch support. Goruck has several styles of footwear including “trainers”, trail shoes and boots. Prices are competitive with what you’d find in the “marketplace” for high end athletic footwear–$140-170 range.

Have a safe and healthy holiday season and email me with any comments.

Rob Kay, a Honolulu-based writer, covers technology, health and sustainability for Tech View. He is the creator of fijiguide.com and can be reached at Robertfredkay@gmail.com

