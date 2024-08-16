Hobie Floating Eyewear–use them on the water or in your car

Hobie has deep roots in Hawaii--and they are not just about boards

article top

Editor’s note: In this article we’ll look at a couple of very cool, new sun glasses from Hobie–the Bluefin and the Hank Cherry Mojo Float.

Before getting into my Hobie Floating Eyewear review I thought it fitting to talk about the company’s deep roots in the Aloha State.

inline

History counts for a lot, and Hobie has been synonymous with Hawaii for many years. So let’s take a look…

It all begain with Hobie Alter. The company’s history has deep roots in Hawaii. (courtesy Hobie)

Founded by Hobie Alter in the 1950s, the company initially gained prominence with its revolutionary surfboards, which were influenced by Hawaii’s surfing culture. Alter, an avid surfer, drew inspiration from our waves and the seasoned surfers he encountered here.

Thus, Hawaii’s surfing heritage played a pivotal role in shaping Hobie’s product line.

Who’d have thunk Hoblie boards would lead to Hobie floating eyewear?

Hawaii’s waves served as a testing ground for Hobie’s surfboards, allowing the company to refine its designs and develop boards that could handle the local environment. The feedback and insights gained from the local surfing community helped Hobie create boards that were durable, responsive and well-suited to Hawaii.

In addition to boards, our waters sparked Mr. Alter’s interest in sailing and kayaking. The company developed innovative sailboats and kayaks equipped with advanced features such as pedal-driven propulsion systems and “MirageDrive” technology used on entry level kayaks.

These products were designed to provide enthusiasts with a new way to explore Hawaii’s coastal waters while minimizing their impact on the environment.

This brings us to eyewear.

The Bluefin by Hobie (courtesy Hobie)

Protective eyewear in this envoronment is essential. The sun, even reflecting off the water, can be intense, and polarized sunglasses, are crucial for reducing glare and enhancing visibility while surfing, sailing, or engaging in other water-based activities. Damage to eyes from eye sunburn, cataracts and macular degeneration are not just “empty” health threats. Wearing full coverage surf sunglasses with 100% UV protection drastically reduces these risks.

The bottom line: You gotta wear shades around here.

The Bluefin Float

The first item to consider is the Bluefin Float. They don’t call it “float” for nothing.

Yep, they really are Hobie floating eyewear! (courtesy Hobie)

Of course, that’ the standout feature of the Hobie Bluefin Float Glasses. For anyone who has experienced the frustration of watching their sunglasses sink to the bottom of the ocean, this innovation is a game-changer. The Bluefin Float incorporates a buoyant material into the frames, ensuring that they remain on the surface if accidentally dropped into the “drink”. This not only prevents loss but also saves you the hassle of diving in to retrieve them—if you can even find them!

Beyond their buoyancy, these glasses provide excellent eye protection. Constructed with polarized lenses, they effectively reduce glare from the water’s surface, allowing for clear vision even in bright sunlight. Whether you’re navigating choppy waters or casting a line, the polarized lenses enhance visibility, enabling you to focus with precision.

Constructed with high-quality materials, including TR-90 nylon, these sunglasses are built to withstand the rigors of outdoor adventures. They’re resistant to impact, scratches, and corrosion, ensuring longevity even in harsh marine environments.

Yes, the Bluefin again… (courtesy Hobie)

Comfort is another area where the Hobie Bluefin Float Glasses shine. The lightweight frames and adjustable nose pads ensure a snug yet comfortable fit for extended use. Whether you’re engaged in high-intensity water sports or simply relaxing by the shore, these glasses remain securely in place without causing discomfort or irritation.

Style-wise, the Hobie Bluefin Float Glasses strike the perfect balance between functionality and fashion. As far as functionality goes, keep in mind that they are in the words of the Hobie website an “Extra Extra Large Fit”. If you’re a big guy (or girl) these are made to order. (I don’t fit into either of these categories but they worked fine for me).

They are designed for big heads which you don’t usually find.

Available in a range of sleek designs and vibrant colors, they complement any outdoor attire, adding a touch of flair to your watersports ensemble. Mine were grey, with black frames, which suited me perfectly. (They are priced at $109 on Amazon).

Hank Cherry Time

The Hank Cherry Mojo Float has a distinct flavor. (courtesy Hobie)

The second pair of eyewear from Hobie is the Hank Cherry Mojo Float.

So who in the heck is Hank Cherry?

A pro surfer? No, he’s a professional bass angler from North Carolina, recognized for his success in competitive bass fishing tournaments. One of his most notable achievements came in 2020 when he won the Bassmaster Classic, one of the most prestigious events in professional bass fishing.

So now you know. As a world class angler, Mr. Cherry is not going to put his name on mediocre products.

Will I be bass fishing in Hawaii? Probably not (although believe it or not, I have). I did however take these out on a hike up the Mauʻumae Ridge Trail above my home in Kaimuki. And yes, the glasses were a great accoutrement.

I also took them with me on a recent U.S. State Department assignment to East Timor and they were perfect for social events and out in the backcountry.

Hank Cherry Mojo Float from the side. They worked for me on a hike and a visit to the U.S. Embassy in Dili, the capital of East Timor. (courtesy Hobie)

East Timor, or Timor Leste as they call it locally, is an island nation with an amazing reef system so the Hank Cherry Mojo Float was right at home in this remote venue. Thank goodness I didn’t lose them!

What I like about the Hobie eyewear, are their durable frames which endure impact and scratches. I’m hard on my gear. Who hasn’t accidentally sat on their glasses in the car? That’s also where the next paragraph comes in.

One of the coolest things about owning Hobie shades are is the case it comes with. They provide excellent protection and style. These cases are crafted from what seems to be a rigid nylon, which is lined with a felt like microfiber to prevent scratches on the lenses and frames. The the surface is slightly textured or matte, providing a non-slip quality that feels comfortable in your hand. It’s easy to stuff in your backback or suitcase. It has some give but will still protect your glasses.

The other brand of glasses I’ve worn gets easily scratched but not the Hobies. I’m a believer.

I love the case to stash the glasses. You get this with every pair of Hobie Eyewear. (Rob Kay photo)

So you don’t have to be sailing or surfing or even fishing to appreciate these glasses. They work very well driving west, down H1 at 5 PM with the sun right in your face or, as I can say in a fast boat, dodging coral reefs in East Timor.

That folks, is where the rubber meets the road.

The Hank Cherry Mojo Float glasses are also priced at $109 on Amazon.

Rob Kay is a technology columnist for the Honolulu Star Advertiser and the creator of FijiGuide.com. He is also the editor of the On Target Hawaii section of Hawaii Reporter where he covers firearms related products.

Share this: Facebook

X

