House Speaker–elect Joe Souki announces Leadership team and committee chairs for the 27th legislature

REPORT FROM THE HOUSE MAJORITY LEADERSHIP – Supported by the House of Representatives, Speaker-elect Joe Souki (District 8 – Wailuku, Waihee, Waiehu, Puuohala, Waikapu) announced leadership positions and chair and vice-chair positions for the 2013 session, which opens January 16.

Vice-Speaker – Representative John Mizuno

Majority Leader – Representative Scott Saiki

Majority Floor – Representative Karen Awana

Majority Whip – Representative Romy Cachola

Majority Whip – Representative Ken Ito

Majority Whip – Representative Sharon Har

Speaker Emeritus– Representative Calvin Say

Committee on Finance

Chair, Representative Sylvia Luke (District 25 – Makiki, Punchbowl, Nuuanu, Dowsett Highlands, Pacific Heights, Pauoa)

Vice-Chair, Representative Scott Nishimoto (District 21 – Kapahulu, McCully, Moiliili)

Vice-Chair, Representative Aaron Johanson (District 31 – Moanalua, Red Hill, Foster Village, Aiea, Fort Shafter, Moanalua Gardens, Aliamanu, Lower Pearlridge)

Committee on Judiciary

Chair, Representative Karl Rhoads (District 29 –Kalihi, Palama, Iwilei, Chinatown)

Vice-Chair, Representative Sharon Har (District 42 – Kapolei, Makakilo)

Committee on Consumer Protection & Commerce

Chair, Representative Angus McKelvey (District 10 – West Maui, Maalaea, North Kihei)

Vice-Chair, Representative Derek Kawakami (District 14 – Hanalei, Princeville, Kilauea, Anahola, Kapaa, Wailua)

Committee on Legislative Management

Chair, Representative Scott Nishimoto (District 21 – Kapahulu, McCully, Moiliili

Vice-Chair, Representative John Mizuno (District 28 –Kalihi Valley, Kamehameha Heights, portion of Lower Kalihi)

Committee on Education

Chair, Representative Roy Takumi (District 35 – Pearl City, Manana, Waipio)

Vice-Chair, Representative Takashi Ohno (District 27 – Nuuanu, Liliha, Pauoa, Alewa Heights)

Committee on Higher Education

Chair, Representative Isaac Choy (District 23 – Manoa, Punahou, University, Moiliili

Vice-Chair, Representative Linda Ichiyama (District 32 – Moanalua Valley, Salt Lake, Aliamanu)

Committee on Water and Land

Chair, Representative Cindy Evans (District 7 – North Kona, North Kohala, South Kohala)

Vice-Chair, Representative Nicole Lowen (District 6 – Kailua-Kona, Holualoa, Kalaoa, Honokohau)

Committee on Ocean Management & Hawaiian Affairs

Chair, Representative Faye Hanohano (District 4- Puna)

Vice-Chair, Representative Ty Cullen (District 39, Royal Kunia, Village Park, Waipahu, Makakilo, West Loch)

Committee on Energy & Environmental Protection

Chair, Representative Chris Lee (District 51 – Kailua, Waimanalo)

Vice-Chair, Representative Cynthia Thielen (District 50 – Kailua, Kaneohe Bay)

Committee on Transportation

Chair, Representative Ryan Yamane (District 37 – Mililani, Waipio Gentry, Waikele)

Vice-Chair, Representative Linda Ichiyama (District 32 – Moanalua Valley, Salt Lake, Aliamanu)

Committee on Labor

Chair, Representative Mark Nakashima (District 1 – Hamakua, North Hilo, South Hilo)

Vice-Chair, Representative Mark Hashem (District 18 – Hahaione, Kuliouou, Niu Valley, Aina Haina, Waialae, Kahala)

Committee on Public Safety

Chair, Representative Henry Aquino (District 38 – Waipahu)

Vice-Chair, Representative Kaniela Ing (District 11 – Kihei, Wailea, Makena)

Committee on Health

Chair, Representative Della Au Belatti (District 24 – Makiki, Tantalus, Papakolea, McCully, Pawaa, Manoa)

Vice-Chair, Representative Dee Morikawa (District 16 – Niihau, Lehua, Koloa, Waimea)

Committee on Human Services

Chair, Representative Mele Carroll (District 13 – Haiku, Hana, Kaupo, Kipahulu, Nahiku, Paia, Kahoolawe, Molokini, Lanai, Moloka’i, Molokini)

Vice-Chair, Representative Bertrand Kobayashi (District 19 – Waialae Kahala, Diamond Head, Kaimuki, Kapahulu)

Committee on Housing

Chair, Representative Rida Cabanilla (District 41- Ewa Villages, Ewa Beach, Ewa Gentry, Ocean Pointe, West Loch)

Vice-Chair, “New Maui Rep” District 9 Representative (District 9 – Kahului, Puunene, Old Sand Hills, Maui Lani)

Committee on Tourism

Chair, Representative Tom Brower (District 22 – Waikiki, Ala Moana)

Vice-Chair, Representative Romy Cachola (District 30 – Sand Island, Mokauea, Kapalama, Kalihi Kai)

Committee on Economic Development & Business Affairs

Chair, Representative Clift Tsuji (District 2- Keaukaha, parts of Hilo, Panaewa, Waiakea)

Vice-Chair, Representative Gene Ward (District 17 – Hawaii Kai, Kalama Valley

Committee on Agriculture

Chair, Representative Jessica Wooley (District 48 – Kaneohe, Heeia, Ahuimanu, Kahaluu, Haiku Valley, Mokuoloe)

Vice-Chair, Representative Richard H.K. Onishi (District 3 – Hilo, Keaau, Kurtistown, Volcano)

Committee on Military and Veterans Affair, International Affairs & Culture and the Arts

Chair, Representative K. Mark Takai (District 33- Aiea)

Vice-Chair, Representative Ken Ito (District 49 – Kaneohe, Maunawili, Olomana)

