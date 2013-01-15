House Speaker–elect Joe Souki announces Leadership team and committee chairs for the 27th legislature

REPORT FROM THE HOUSE MAJORITY LEADERSHIP – Supported by the House of Representatives, Speaker-elect Joe Souki (District 8 – Wailuku, Waihee, Waiehu, Puuohala, Waikapu) announced leadership positions and chair and vice-chair positions for the 2013 session, which opens January 16.
- Vice-Speaker – Representative John Mizuno
- Majority Leader – Representative Scott Saiki
- Majority Floor – Representative Karen Awana
- Majority Whip – Representative Romy Cachola
- Majority Whip – Representative Ken Ito
- Majority Whip – Representative Sharon Har
- Speaker Emeritus– Representative Calvin Say
Committee on Finance
Chair, Representative Sylvia Luke (District 25 – Makiki, Punchbowl, Nuuanu, Dowsett Highlands, Pacific Heights, Pauoa)
Vice-Chair, Representative Scott Nishimoto (District 21 – Kapahulu, McCully, Moiliili)
Vice-Chair, Representative Aaron Johanson (District 31 – Moanalua, Red Hill, Foster Village, Aiea, Fort Shafter, Moanalua Gardens, Aliamanu, Lower Pearlridge)
Committee on Judiciary
Chair, Representative Karl Rhoads (District 29 –Kalihi, Palama, Iwilei, Chinatown)
Vice-Chair, Representative Sharon Har (District 42 – Kapolei, Makakilo)
Committee on Consumer Protection & Commerce
Chair, Representative Angus McKelvey (District 10 – West Maui, Maalaea, North Kihei)
Vice-Chair, Representative Derek Kawakami (District 14 – Hanalei, Princeville, Kilauea, Anahola, Kapaa, Wailua)
Committee on Legislative Management
Chair, Representative Scott Nishimoto (District 21 – Kapahulu, McCully, Moiliili
Vice-Chair, Representative John Mizuno (District 28 –Kalihi Valley, Kamehameha Heights, portion of Lower Kalihi)
Committee on Education
Chair, Representative Roy Takumi (District 35 – Pearl City, Manana, Waipio)
Vice-Chair, Representative Takashi Ohno (District 27 – Nuuanu, Liliha, Pauoa, Alewa Heights)
Committee on Higher Education
Chair, Representative Isaac Choy (District 23 – Manoa, Punahou, University, Moiliili
Vice-Chair, Representative Linda Ichiyama (District 32 – Moanalua Valley, Salt Lake, Aliamanu)
Committee on Water and Land
Chair, Representative Cindy Evans (District 7 – North Kona, North Kohala, South Kohala)
Vice-Chair, Representative Nicole Lowen (District 6 – Kailua-Kona, Holualoa, Kalaoa, Honokohau)
Committee on Ocean Management & Hawaiian Affairs
Chair, Representative Faye Hanohano (District 4- Puna)
Vice-Chair, Representative Ty Cullen (District 39, Royal Kunia, Village Park, Waipahu, Makakilo, West Loch)
Committee on Energy & Environmental Protection
Chair, Representative Chris Lee (District 51 – Kailua, Waimanalo)
Vice-Chair, Representative Cynthia Thielen (District 50 – Kailua, Kaneohe Bay)
Committee on Transportation
Chair, Representative Ryan Yamane (District 37 – Mililani, Waipio Gentry, Waikele)
Vice-Chair, Representative Linda Ichiyama (District 32 – Moanalua Valley, Salt Lake, Aliamanu)
Committee on Labor
Chair, Representative Mark Nakashima (District 1 – Hamakua, North Hilo, South Hilo)
Vice-Chair, Representative Mark Hashem (District 18 – Hahaione, Kuliouou, Niu Valley, Aina Haina, Waialae, Kahala)
Committee on Public Safety
Chair, Representative Henry Aquino (District 38 – Waipahu)
Vice-Chair, Representative Kaniela Ing (District 11 – Kihei, Wailea, Makena)
Committee on Health
Chair, Representative Della Au Belatti (District 24 – Makiki, Tantalus, Papakolea, McCully, Pawaa, Manoa)
Vice-Chair, Representative Dee Morikawa (District 16 – Niihau, Lehua, Koloa, Waimea)
Committee on Human Services
Chair, Representative Mele Carroll (District 13 – Haiku, Hana, Kaupo, Kipahulu, Nahiku, Paia, Kahoolawe, Molokini, Lanai, Moloka’i, Molokini)
Vice-Chair, Representative Bertrand Kobayashi (District 19 – Waialae Kahala, Diamond Head, Kaimuki, Kapahulu)
Committee on Housing
Chair, Representative Rida Cabanilla (District 41- Ewa Villages, Ewa Beach, Ewa Gentry, Ocean Pointe, West Loch)
Vice-Chair, “New Maui Rep” District 9 Representative (District 9 – Kahului, Puunene, Old Sand Hills, Maui Lani)
Committee on Tourism
Chair, Representative Tom Brower (District 22 – Waikiki, Ala Moana)
Vice-Chair, Representative Romy Cachola (District 30 – Sand Island, Mokauea, Kapalama, Kalihi Kai)
Committee on Economic Development & Business Affairs
Chair, Representative Clift Tsuji (District 2- Keaukaha, parts of Hilo, Panaewa, Waiakea)
Vice-Chair, Representative Gene Ward (District 17 – Hawaii Kai, Kalama Valley
Committee on Agriculture
Chair, Representative Jessica Wooley (District 48 – Kaneohe, Heeia, Ahuimanu, Kahaluu, Haiku Valley, Mokuoloe)
Vice-Chair, Representative Richard H.K. Onishi (District 3 – Hilo, Keaau, Kurtistown, Volcano)
Committee on Military and Veterans Affair, International Affairs & Culture and the Arts
Chair, Representative K. Mark Takai (District 33- Aiea)
Vice-Chair, Representative Ken Ito (District 49 – Kaneohe, Maunawili, Olomana)
