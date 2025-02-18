How a Perfect Smile Can Make You Frown

article top

There is an old expression, designed to cheer people up, that says it costs nothing to smile. That was before the days of cosmetic dentistry. Now, it costs a great deal to smile, since it needs to show ultra-white, perfectly-shaped teeth in a full-toothed mouth.

There was a time when mouths were as unique as people. We accepted the fact that natural teeth are various shades of yellow, that some teeth overlap, and that some teeth get broken, chipped, and fall out. The role of a dentist was therapeutic, not cosmetic. It was about the control of tooth decay and gum infection. And while it is more esthetically pleasing to see a mouth with healthy teeth, the goal was health, not cosmetics.

However, a great dental discovery changed all that. It was the discovery that you can get people to shell out big bucks for unnecessary cosmetic dental procedures by simply making people insecure about their smile.

Playing on appearance insecurities is not a new strategy to get people to buy things. The desire to look one’s best, as defined by the culture, leads people to doing all sorts of self-destructive things, like getting breast implants, or dyeing their hair with harmful chemicals, or wearing tight and disease-causing bras, or taking steroids to have bigger muscles, or getting buttocks implants, or going on the fad diet of the day.

We are driven by insecurities about our looks and our health. We are conditioned by our culture, and all the ways it brainwashes us, into believing that we are inadequate as nature made us, and that we can improve our lives by improving our appearance. And one of the chief concerns is the appearance of our teeth and what that does to our smile.

Constant bombardment with images of people with a full mouth of white, straight teeth has driven people to the dentist to “correct” naturally-colored teeth that may be crooked or overlapping. The goal is not to create a natural-looking smile. The goal is to create an artificial smile with whiter-than-white teeth that require sunglasses to view.

It’s the same thing that happened to breasts. Natural breasts, with their natural asymmetry, size, shape, and position on the chest wall, have been cosmetically altered with bras and surgery, to create perfectly symmetrical, extra-large, round breasts placed higher on the chest wall. It’s the breast equivalent of an ultra-wide, ultra-white smile.

Men have their insecurities, too, and more men are now worried about their weight, abdominal muscle “six-pack”, and overall muscle size, leading them to consume high protein drinks, take steroids, and get implants. Of course, they also want an ultra-white smile.

The brainwashing that creates this self-conscious, self-critical attitude leads the masses to dentists for whitening and other cosmetic make-overs. One of the most powerful factors driving this dental cosmetic obsession is the media.

Movies can be especially powerful forces that subliminally persuade people to be self-conscious about their natural smile and tooth appearance. If you look carefully, virtually every character has perfect-looking teeth, although we don’t focus on the teeth, which is why the impact is sub-conscious, or subliminal. Even characters who fight, and who would normally have missing and broken teeth as a result, instead have perfect teeth, even after being punched in the mouth. There may be temporary bleeding shown on the face, but the teeth almost always escape damage. The message is that you can have perfect teeth no matter what happens to you. Put differently, there is no excuse for bad-looking teeth.

You can easily see this in westerns. Look at any western movie out today, and all of the characters will have perfect, white teeth. Then compare that with the realism of Spaghetti westerns of the 1960’s by Sergio Leone, such as The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly, and you will see real teeth. Of course, since these movies are supposed to take place in the mid-1800’s, when dentistry was in its infancy, and when most people didn’t get anesthetic when teeth were being drilled or pulled, most people had bad oral hygiene with missing teeth, and with the remaining teeth stained by chewing tobacco. Realistic movies showed this. But modern movies rarely show a not-perfect mouth, except, perhaps, in one of the villains. The message to the audience is clear: only really bad people have natural teeth.

And it’s not just the movies. Virtually every public official, and every celebrity, has been to the cosmetic dentist, creating a culture where ultra-white teeth is associated with wealth, power, and youthful vitality. The culture has made cosmetic dentistry a necessity for people who want to get ahead, or to feel any sense of self-respect. It has created an insecurity that is now driving a multi-billion dollar cosmetic dentistry industry.

So far, we have not considered the health hazards of dentistry, and how the promotion of cosmetic procedures increases these hazards. This includes exposure to radiation, damage to teeth by applying veneers and crowns, damage to teeth from whitening chemicals and procedures, damage to the gums, nerve damage from repeated anesthetic injections, and other side effects. When it comes to dental care for decay and infection, these risks may be acceptable. But when it comes to cosmetic dentistry, the risks are for procedures that are not medically necessary.

Of course, the cosmetic dentist will assert that, while not medically required, the improvement of a smile by making it white and perfect offers a self-esteem boost that has health benefits, as well as social benefits. It somehow makes you feel better about yourself when you see you have whiter teeth than other people.

What’s missing from this analysis is the psychological impacts of making people insecure about their appearance and smile, and essentially forcing them, through mind manipulation and social pressure, into spending large sums of money to make their teeth more socially acceptable. This creates dependency on the dentist for social approval. It also makes people who can’t afford cosmetic procedures to be stigmatized and denigrated for their appearance, creating a new social prejudice against the dentally-cosmetically-impaired.

Essentially, our culture has created a new category for “ugly” people, with all the associated negative assumptions about character, status, and income. Ugly, and old (which is also associated with bad dental health), are tough to live with in a culture that worships beauty and youth.

On the other hand, the obsession with having perfect teeth and an ultra-white smile is exploiting narcissism, perfectionism, body-image disorder, anxiety disorder, depression, and the fear of aging, among other psychological problems, to promote cosmetic dentistry. Since “correcting” this dental “ugliness” requires lots of money, this also creates financial insecurities, debt, and poverty stigmatization.

Some people, mostly cosmetic dentists, claim that it improves self-esteem and personal empowerment to change your smile from a yellow mess to a white perfection. But it is not empowerment when you have no choice. People are now judged by the appearance of their smile due to an arbitrary social convention. Compliance is mandatory if you want to play the game and not be marginalized and abused.

Of course, the type of people who comply with these dental mandates also comply with other fashion and cosmetic mandates. Behind the push for a new appearance is insecurity and a pressure to comply. This creates insecure people constantly focusing on the superficial, while searching for acceptance and approval from a culture that thrives economically by creating that insecurity and selling superficial solutions.

Of course, you will need to come back for more cosmetic treatments. Dental veneers damage healthy teeth, and will need repair over the years. No cosmetic treatment lasts forever. It creates a physical and psychological dependency that last the rest of your life, or until you stop caring about conforming to social pressures.

For those readers who feel proud of their ultra-white smile and straightened and implanted teeth, who have spend a mint on looking like the models with their shining smiles, I caution you to draw a line where you are no longer going to feel inadequate the way you are. You need to love yourself as you are, even if you are fat, ugly, and toothless, because there will always be manipulators who want you to feel bad about yourself so you will pay them to make you over into their image of acceptability. You are also more likely to get other cosmetic treatments, all of which further increase insecurities and risk your health.

For those readers who accept that dental health is not the same as dental appearance, and who know that character is deeper than the brightness and whiteness of your smile, take heart. You are avoiding needless dental work, saving time, money, and side effects. And you can be a better judge of people, looking beyond the superficial, and rebelling against this new form of prejudice.

A smile should be about being happy and friendly. It should not be a status statement and display of conformity to arbitrary standards of beauty. Love yourself as you are, and stop letting cosmetic dentistry take a bite out of your self-esteem.

Share this: Facebook

X



Comments

comments