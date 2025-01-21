Join Us for a Community Koa Tree Planting Event! 🌱

article top

📅 Date: February 1, 2025

⏰ Time: 8:00 AM – 1:00 PM

📍 Location: Ka Hiapo Farm, Kūkaniloko (Entry at Kamehameha Hwy + Whitmore Ave)

Aloha ʻāina kākou! We warmly invite you to be a part of our upcoming ʻĀina Kaiāulu Koa Tree Planting Event at Ka Hiapo Farm, Kūkaniloko. Together, we will kanu 1,000 koa trees, contributing to the restoration and growth of this sacred space.

Whether you’re an experienced planter or a first-timer, this event is for everyone who cares about our environment and future generations. Bring Aloha, as well as pants, shoes, sun protection, water, and a dish to share for lunch.

This is a meaningful opportunity to connect with ʻĀina and community, and we’d love for you to join us! Gates open at 7am and opening protocol/instruction will begin promptly at 8am.

Please RSVP to Ioane on Instagram at @ainakaiaulu.

Scan the QR code in the flyer for location details – see you there! 🌳

