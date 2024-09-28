Ke Ō Mau Center for Sustainable Island Food Systems – Brown Bag Speaker Series Event #5

article top

Featuring: Catherine Pirkle – Pirkle Epidemiology and Evaluation Consulting, LLC; Amy Miller – President and CEO, Hawaiʻi Food Bank; Jason Shon – Food Security & Sustainability Program Manager, City & County of Honolulu; Alex Narrajos – Sustainable Agriculture & Food Systems Manager, City & County of Honolulu. Hosted by Brian “Ioane” Jahn.

Please join us on October 16, 2024, from 12:00pm -1:00 pm, for another Brown Bag Speaker Series event addressing food insecurity in Hawai’i. We will be exploring the findings of the most recent report on food insecurity and discuss what is being done in response by the Hawai’i Food Bank and the City & County of Honolulu’s. Please register here and share. Mahalo nui!

