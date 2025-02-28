Ke Ō Mau Center for Sustainable Island Food Systems – Brown Bag Speaker Series Webinar Event #10

article top

Topic: Agroecology and Sustainable Food Systems Education in the University of Hawaiʻi System: Programs and Practices for Realizing Core Competencies

Please register here for this event, which features brief presentations followed by a Q&A session to foster dialogue and collaboration. Our monthly series highlights important agri-food system change initiatives across Hawaiʻi, offering insights and updates on key issues.

In this session, our focus turns to post-secondary food systems education, where we explore how colleges and universities are reimagining curricula to address sustainability, food sovereignty, and community engagement. We are happy to welcome a distinguished panel of experts—Dr. Albie Miles, Dr. Noa Lincoln, Dr. Daniela Elliott, Dr. Matthew Lau, and Dr. Subhashni Raj—who will share their pioneering work and insights on integrating cutting-edge research with real-world applications in food systems.

This event offers a valuable opportunity for educators, students, policymakers, and community advocates to deepen their understanding of the evolving academic landscape in food systems education and to engage with leaders at the forefront of this field. Your participation will contribute to a broader conversation on enhancing educational practices and driving sustainable innovation in food systems.

