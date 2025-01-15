Ke Ō Mau Center for Sustainable Island Food Systems – Brown Bag Speaker Series webinar event #8 – Food System Planning and Policy in Hawaiʻi: Emerging Issues & Strategic Directions

article top

Please join us for the first webinar of 2025 in our ongoing monthly series, which features brief presentations followed by a Q&A session to foster dialogue and collaboration. This monthly series highlights important agri-food system change initiatives across Hawaiʻi, offering insights and updates on key issues.

This January, our focus will be on Food System Planning and Policy in Hawaiʻi, with a discussion of emerging issues and strategic directions shaping the future of agricultural lands in the state. We are excited to host Dr. Amanda Shaw, Statewide Food Systems Coordinator, Hawaiʻi Department of Agriculture (HDOA), and Dr. Amy Perruso, Hawaiʻi State House Representative, District 46, as our featured speakers. Together, they will share their expertise on the Food System Planning Working Group and its role in shaping statewide food systems policy, as well as legislative efforts addressing critical issues such as banning foreign agricultural land ownership and checking corporate agricultural land ownership to preserve Hawaiʻi’s agricultural resources.

This session offers a valuable opportunity to deepen your understanding of the policies and initiatives influencing Hawaiʻi’s food systems and to engage with key experts working at the forefront of these issues. Whether you are an advocate, educator, policymaker, or community member, your participation will contribute to the broader conversation around food sovereignty and sustainability in Hawaiʻi.

