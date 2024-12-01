Life on Oahu during World War II–a conversation with Bishop Museum Historian DeSoto Brown

During WWII Oahu residents had to contend with everything from censorship to martial law

by Tom Wilmer

Editor’s Note from Rob Kay: As we get closer to yet another anniversary of December 7, 1942, I think it’s appropriate to post this interview that NPR podcaster Tom Wilmer conducted with Bishop Museum Historian and Curator of the Archives, DeSoto Brown. I met with Tom Wilmer earlier this year when he was in Honolulu covering HIFF and Waikiki for his Journeys of Discovery podcast, a favorite of NPR listeners. (While here, Tom also interviewed me about Fiji). Knowing I have a great interest in the Second World War, Tom sent me a remarkable interview he conducted with DeSoto Brown (see link below) in 2016. (It was originally posted on Dec 7, 2016). I think it’s fair to say anyone with an interest in WWII Hawaii will find it fascinating.

I thank Tom for allow us to re-publish this in Hawaii Reporter.

*****************************************

Life in America and most poignantly in the Hawaii Islands was jarringly transformed in one day, the day of the bombing of Pearl Harbor and the subsequent declaration of war by President Roosevelt.

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO DESOTO BROWN ‘s INTERVIEW

Honolulu civilians were instructed to dig trenches for protection from aerial bombardment Courtesy DeSoto Brown Collection

Martial Law was declared and remained in effect throughout the war. Come along and join Bishop Museum Historian Desoto Brown as he recalls his 30 years of research about life on the island of Oahu during WWII.

All photographs were censored, liquor was rationed, a 10 p.m. curfew was imposed and remained in effect until the latter days of WWII.

Civilian buildings in Honolulu were also damaged or destroyed during the attack on Pearl Harbor DeSoto Brown Collection

Blackouts were enforced by wardens. Auto headlights were masked, and streetlights and stop lights went dark. Within days the government confiscated requisite civilian buildings.

For more than a week after the bombing, all radio stations went off the air, and gossip and rumors spread like wildfire, often instilling irrational fear.

Hawaii War Currency was required. All residents had to turn in all of their US currency

Published reports described Japanese troops landing on Oahu with Rising Sun emblem patches on their shoulders.

The Fear of a Japanese invasion and take over of Hawaii was so palpable that orders were issued requiring everyone to turn in all of their US currency at island banks in exchange for (specially issued) Hawaii war money. Gas masks were issued to every resident.

Semblance of normal life continued for soldiers on leave at Waikiki Desoto Brown Collection

****************************************

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

