Maui County plumbing rules hindering housing, new Grassroot report shows

Grassroot Institute of Hawaii researchers find that the county’s policies regarding water fixtures are outdated and need reform



HONOLULU, Sept. 4, 2024 >> A new report from the Grassroot Institute of Hawaii shows how small changes to plumbing regulations could have a big impact on Maui County’s housing crisis, especially as thousands of Maui residents remain displaced by the devastating August 2023 wildfires.

Titled “How fixes to Maui’s water-fixture policy could ease its housing crisis,” the brief was written by Grassroot researchers Jonathan Helton and Aaron Lief.

Keli‘i Akina, Grassroot president and CEO, wrote in the report that Grassroot has previously identified zoning, permitting, taxation and fees among the barriers to homebuilding, “but one of the most interesting — and somewhat obscure — issues our researchers have encountered is how water-fixture regulations are stifling housing growth in Maui County.”

As the report explains, water fixtures are household features and appliances that use water, such as kitchen sinks, toilets, showers and washing machines. The county assigns each fixture a score based on how much water it is estimated to use, measured in water-fixture units, and sets the maximum number allowed per water meter, which the county charges to install.

“If calculated properly, the water-fixture units assigned should align closely with the physical capacities of the water meters,” the report explains. “However, this doesn’t seem to be the case with Maui County,” where the scores have not been updated since 1995.

For instance, the Uniform Plumbing Code of the International Association of Plumbing and Mechanical Officials rates an outdoor water faucet, officially known as a “hose bib,” at 2.5 fixture units, with each additional bib at 1 fixture unit. Maui County, on the other hand, rates all hose bibs at 3 fixture units. Additionally, the Uniform Plumbing Code assigns dishwashers a lower score than toilets, whereas Maui County does the opposite.

“Policymakers should prioritize updating or eliminating the county’s water-fixture-unit requirements and related fees, which are the highest in the state,” the report says. “County policymakers also should consider transferring ownership and management of water meters to homeowners, which would encourage homeowners to use their water appliances more efficiently.”

According to the report, some residents in Upcountry have been waiting to buy water meters for more than 20 years.

“Maui had a housing problem prior to the August 2023 wildfires, which destroyed about 3,000 homes,” the report concludes. “Now that it needs even more new housing, the county’s existing fixture-unit rules stand as a greater roadblock.”

