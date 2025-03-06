Measles, RFK Jr., and the fight against the people who control the pathogens

article top

The COVID-19 pandemic infected many people with the viruses of cynicism and skepticism, especially regarding vaccines. The coercive vaccination experiment with novel mRNA vaccines robbed many people of their freedom, health, body autonomy, and trust in authority. Now, all vaccines are under scrutiny, and being anti-vaccination has moved towards the center, from being out on the fringe.

Enter the new outbreak of measles. To vaccinate or not vaccinate: that is the question. And many are asking that question who never before did.

Adding to the sense of uncertainty over vaccines is Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who is now US Secretary of Health and Human Services, and questioning the safety, effectiveness, and necessity of many vaccinations.

For those who have questioned vaccine safety, including myself, his involvement in vaccine medicine is welcome news. But fighting the vaccine industry creates a potential problem, and it’s a big one.

Realize that vaccination is a cornerstone of modern medicine, although vaccination itself is hundreds of years old. The first successful vaccination was in 1796 when Edward Jenner used material from a cowpox sore to inoculate a boy named James Phipps against smallpox. Jenner observed that milkmaids who had been exposed to cowpox did not contract smallpox, leading to his experiment. This laid the foundation for modern vaccines, which now include over 30 vaccines for various diseases.

These days, the first vaccine is given to a baby at birth, which is for Hepatitis B. Many vaccinations follow the baby into childhood and beyond, with people considered never too old to get vaccinated, including injections for the flu, shingles, COVID, and RSV (respiratory syncytial virus), and more, some of which are done annually.

Clearly, modern medicine relies on the artificial immunity offered by vaccination. Anyone who questions vaccine safety, like RFK Jr., is therefore questioning the very foundation, and business, of modern medicine.

The problem is that vaccine manufacturers store the pathogens, which are used to make the vaccines. The industry that allegedly protects us from disease with vaccines is the same industry that controls the pathogens. This is a significant conflict of interest. The more disease there is, the more vaccines are sold.

Is it possible that the someone in the vaccine industry, feeling threatened, may decide to release pathogens, like the measles virus, with the goal of getting people to run back to vaccines? If a new epidemic results in lots of illness and death, then there will be a call for vaccines, as there was with COVID-19. The debate over vaccine safety goes out the window once people are frightened. Fear sells vaccines, which is why so many fearful people willingly, and some eagerly, got injected with the experimental COVID mRNA vaccine, including boosters.

Given the pressure to produce profits, and given the low level of ethics in business today, there is no way to completely ensure that these vaccine companies will not release pathogens to give a shot in the arm to their product line.

Of course, it is unethical, and illegal, to release pathogens. It’s called bioterrorism, and can get companies into very hot water, if this is discovered and allowed to be reported. On the other hand, the Wuhan lab that apparently released the COVID-19 virus is still operating. See the Telegraph article, Wuhan Covid lab planning ‘ominous’ new bat experiments.

So it seems that, despite lab safety protocols and government oversight and regulations, releases of pathogens can happen. And when there is a government cover-up of what really happened, as there has been in the US with COVID-19, we will likely never learn the truth.

Lots of money is involved once an epidemic happens. Think of all the masks and gloves, and the tests and treatments. And, of course, there will be the vaccines. In fact, vaccine makers will get tons of government money to develop new vaccines if there are none available already.

This all works to the advantage of vaccine producers. When the house is on fire, nobody argues against fire insurance. Anti-vaccine sentiment is greatest when everyone is healthy, but declines in the face of disease. Disease frightens people and leads them back to the medical authorities and their vaccines. Whether or not the vaccines work, there will be lots of pressure on the government and on doctors to encourage vaccination, since that is the medical dogma.

This means that the measles outbreak could be used by the vaccine industry to counter RFK Jr.’s arguments against vaccination. Whether this outbreak was from a deliberate release, or from the mass migration of people from other parts of the world where there is active measles, or from some other cause, will never be known for sure. The COVID debacle has shown us that we cannot fully trust what we are told by public health officials and authorities. They promote agendas, not truths.

Expect fear to be used to sell vaccines and to get RFK Jr. to support vaccination, as he has already done with the measles outbreak.

This is not a conspiracy theory. I am not saying there will certainly be a deliberate release of pathogens to promote vaccines. I am simply pointing out that the people who make the vaccines also control the pathogens. Pissing them off might mean a new epidemic. And we won’t be able to trust that the government will be able to trace it to any particular lab, or able to announce their findings if it embarrasses those Fauci-like people in power.

Of course, it takes a psychopath, or sociopath, to release a pathogen to promote vaccination. Unfortunately, the medical industry attracts these type of people. They can easily rationalize that the greater good of vaccine acceptance outweighs the harms of pathogen release. See my article, Beware of the Psychopaths of Medicine.

This is a reminder that our healthcare is a political and economic business. Healthcare industries profit from disease. If you threaten their profits, and they control the diseases, then we are essentially blackmailed into compliance. I’m sure RFK Jr. is confronting this reality.

The vaccination industry has too much power over public health. Questioning vaccine research and recommendations is important, but the power, money, and pathogens are on their side.

Meanwhile, keep an eye on the news about the measles outbreaks, and look for the media hype, since the media serve medical corporate interests. Don’t let the fear-mongering affect you. And pray that I’m not right, and that the important debate over vaccine safety can happen without any vaccine industry skullduggery.

