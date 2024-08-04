Mindful Self-Massage, “Do-in”, Workshop at Still and Moving Center August 17

article top

According to Dr. Greg Yuen, who will be leading a “DDo-in” workshop, the secret to greater vitality can now Be in your hands. He says it’s easy to learn, yet can provide profound benefit.

A little known technique, called Do-in, is an ancient Chinese practice that uses self-massage to increase energy, reduce stress, and promote self-healing and longevity. Do-in works through the cultivation of qi (pronounced chee), the vital force in the body, according to Traditional Chinese Medicine.

Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) has been practiced since at least 1400 BC. It serves the entire Sinosphere consisting of mainland China and other East Asian countries subject to Chinese culture.

Central to the practice of TCM is the concept of qi. TCM asserts that all disease is a result of an imbalance or blockage of qi flow in the body. When the acupuncturist stimulates needles applied to acupuncture points, he is attempting to balance qi flow. Similarly, the primary purpose of Do-in is to balance and relieve any blockage of qi flow in the body.

The tachi classics say “where the mind goes, the qi goes”. TCM says “where the qi goes, the blood goes”. When you practice Do-in, it is not simply the massaging of a body part. Crucial to the flow of qi is the mindfulness of the area being massaged. The result is that with Do-in, the qi will flow and the blood will flow. The cells of the body will be bathed with oxygen and nutrients and also be cleansed of carbon dioxide and toxins. The body is thereby given maximal support for optimal health.

The Japanese words “do” and “in” both mean “to lead or guide”. In this case, it refers to guiding or leading the qi in the body.

The Japanese took Do-in from the Chinese who called it “daoyin”. The first manuscripts of daoyin appeared around 200 BC. While daoyin usually applied to movement exercises, the Japanese Do-in is a subset of massage techniques within the broader scope of daoyin exercises.

A workshop to introduce Do-in: Mindful Self-Massage will be given at the Still and Moving Center on Saturday, August 17, 2024, from 12:30-2:30 PM.

The instructor, Dr. Greg Yuen, has been a local psychiatrist, taichi instructor and massage therapist for over forty years. He brings the best of his knowledge of Western and Easter medicine to the forefront with Do-in.

