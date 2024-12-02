National Public Radio Interview with Rob Kay on Fiji

article top

A few weeks ago I had the good fortune to be interviewed about Fiji by Tom Wilmer, on his “Journeys of Discovery” podcast for National Public Radio. Tom and I had both been members of the Society of American Travel Writers and the two of us had also been recipients of the Lowell Thomas Travel Journalism award. Tom has one of the top rated travel podcasts on NPR so it was real honor to join him.

Based in California, he was in Honolulu to cover several stories and it was an ideal opportunity to connect with him at HIFF.

It was a great opportunity to dive into what makes Fiji so special—and why it’s worth visiting! This provided me with the chance to talk about my recent book, Suva A History and Guide, which I co-authored with Al Schutz, a former University of Hawaii Linguist. We talked about Fiji’s fascinating history and culture, including the connection between Lahaina, Hawaii, and Levuka, Fiji.

You can listen at any of the links below.

Would love to hear your thoughts in the comments!

Listen on KCBX

Listen on Spotify

Listen on Apple Podcasts

*********************************

Journeys of Discovery Podcast Host, Tom Wilmer

Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues & Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcasts feature the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine & spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts–everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.

See stories by Tom Wilmer

Interview published on KCBX as “Finding paradise-author Robert Kay shares tales of South Pacific paradise–Fiji“

Featured photo courtesy of Paddy Ryan — Ryanphotographic.com

