No Sign of Kauai Visitor Swept from Cliff in Kalihiwai by Rogue Wave

REPORT FROM KAUAI – KALIHIWAI – The search for the body of Brian Baker, who drowned off of South Kalihiwai Point on Friday, turned up no sign of the San Francisco man today.

Kaua‘i Fire Department’s (KFD) Air 1 made aerial searches in the morning and afternoon today without locating the body. In addition, fire personnel made visual searches from various points along the coast.

Baker, 47, drowned late Friday afternoon along with 46-year-old Adam Griffiths, who jumped into the choppy waters after Baker was swept in by a rogue wave in an effort to save his friend. The two hiked with three other friends to the remote and rocky coastal area just south of Kalihiwai Bay before the tragedy occurred.

At this time KFD has not determined whether additional searches will be made.

Kaua‘i remains in a high surf warning for north and west facing shores until 6:00 p.m. Tuesday. Beachgoers are encouraged to utilize Lydgate, Po‘ipū and Hanapēpē Salt Pond Beach parks during this period of high surf.

The National Weather service advises that anyone entering the waters risks serious injury or death. Information on current ocean conditions can be found at www.kauaiexplorer.com.

