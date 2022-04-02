Perhaps Another Civil Responsibility–Keeping Anger to Yourself–Part 2

Editor’s Note: This is Part 2 of a two-part series by Dr. Greg Yuen, a local-born psychiatrist in private practice for over 40 years. He has also, for as many years, taught free Taiichi classes in both Honolulu and Kailua. When he was twelve, the death of his grandmother launched him on a quest for longevity and an answer for a fear of death Dr. Yuen blends his training in Western medicine with his experience in Eastern approaches to health.

A license massage therapist, he has explored nutrition and macrobiotics, and has maintained a study and practice of Tibetan Buddhism. He is presently promoting a self-massage technique called do-in to optimize personal healing. His approach to health is holistic and focused on self-health where an individual strives for more responsibility for their own health. To that end, he produced a program called Natural Success to apply natural principles for health and happiness.

********

by Greg Yuen, MD

PUTTING CIVIL RESPONSIBILITY TO WORK

Let’s explore the subject of a mask mandate. You are ordered to wear a mask on your plane flight. Do you have reason to be upset about the mask policy when you knew ahead of time that it would be enforced? Taking responsibility is either complying with the policy or evading the policy and suffering the consequences. In either case, you don’t need to get angry. If you do, then being responsible is being responsible for your anger and not blaming anyone else for it. Most of us would agree that in this case the rebelling passenger does not have much of a case for not being responsible for his situation.

CHOICE LEADS TO CONSEQUENCES

How about a more charged issue? Let’s explore the case of a rape. Certainly the rapist is responsible and at fault for the rape. So how does the victim take responsibility for it? By assuming responsibility for it, the victim again gains mastery over the situation. Does she want to keep “blaming” the rapist for it, even if it is righteous to do so? As a psychiatrist, I empathize with someone who might spend many years holding resentment for an irreconcilable act. Yes, I realize the victim is justified in her anger but having that burning angst within yourself cannot easily lead to a happy life.

Understand here that we are focusing just on how to manage the anger and not considering other emotional sequelae attendant to a rape experience. The benefit of assuming responsibility is a chance to let go of the anger, and it frees the victim. The victim can still take measures to prosecute the rapist. She can still proceed with legal action but without the constantly grinding of an axe within. You pursue justice while being relieved of the residual emotional baggage of the heinous transgression.

How does responsibility then further entail for the victim? Does she get angry at herself for what happened? Beating on herself is definitely not a wise course. Instead, she would look at how she ended up at the wrong place, at the wrong time and with the wrong person. Maybe she is not “at fault” for any of these circumstances, but maybe she can learn from this analysis to avoid any future possible trouble. Was it the way she walked? Was it the way she dressed? Any number of factors may be considered. It may sound like I’m blaming the victim here. My purpose is to begin an inquiry into what factors the victim may have consciously or unconsciously brought to bear in the situation. It is an attempt to learn from the situation rather to simply point a finger at the perpetrator.

I continue to empathize with the victim yet encourage her to gain full control over her traumatic experience. By examining her part in the dastardly deed, she may gain helpful insight. Learning from experience can always help; insight always provides a silver lining to any unfortunate situation.

RESPONSIBILITY SHEDS THE STICKING HAND OF TRAUMA

As a psychiatrist I see anger a lot in my office. Most often it is justified. What I have concern about is how imprisoned the angry person is to the painful heat within. Forgiveness is definitely a wonderful thing but can be difficult to elicit.

If we all took on this “civil responsibility”, would we need to get angry about anything? In an ideal world of this civil responsibility, I think not. At the same time, I am realistic about the success of my proposal. Who, among you, are now willing to take on the mantle of this new “civil responsibility”? Just so we do no end up in another “civil” war.

PEACE HAS RIPPLING EFFECTS

Anger is not all bad. It has an ability to galvanize righteous action and has done well throughout the ages. The anger I want to eliminate is the one that leads to violent action. There would be none of that anger if we all embraced this new civil responsibility.

