Remembering Raymond M. Jefferson III

Editor’s Note: Ray Jefferson, who passed away October 13, 2024, lived in Hawaii for about a decade and served as Deputy Director of the Department of Business, Economic Development, and Tourism (DBEDT) from 2003 to 2004. He fell in love with the culture, the community, and the spirit of aloha, which he carried with him wherever he went. He worked tirelessly to uplift local businesses, foster economic growth, and create opportunities for the people of Hawaii.

Raymond “Ray” Jefferson wasn’t just an extraordinary leader—he was the kind of person who left an impression on everyone he met. Whether you knew him as a brave soldier, a passionate advocate for justice, or simply as a friend, Ray had a way of making you feel seen and valued. He passed away on October 13, 2024, leaving behind a legacy of courage, kindness, and resilience that will continue to inspire us all.

Ray was a warrior in every sense of the word. At West Point, he became an officer in the U.S. Army, and during Special Forces training in Okinawa, he made a split-second decision that saved his comrades but cost him the use of his left hand. That moment epitomized who Ray was: selfless, brave, and unshakably loyal.

After his military service, Ray’s journey took him to Harvard, where he earned two master’s degrees and cultivated his passion for leadership and service. His career was a patchwork of remarkable achievements, including serving as a White House Fellow, a Fulbright Fellow, and a trusted advisor to leaders around the globe.

One of Ray’s proudest chapters was his time in the Obama administration as the Assistant Secretary of Labor for the Veterans’ Employment and Training Service (VETS). In this role, Ray worked tirelessly to ensure that America’s veterans received the resources and opportunities they deserved as they transitioned from military to civilian life. Under his leadership, VETS spearheaded initiatives that improved job training programs, strengthened partnerships with employers, and modernized services for veterans.

Ray’s vision and dedication helped countless service members find meaningful careers, and his work left an indelible mark on the agency and the people it served.

Ray’s commitment to service extended far beyond his federal role. It extended to the Aloha State.

Even after moving to Singapore, he maintained close ties to the islands, lending his expertise to organizations like Bank of Hawaii, Central Pacific Bank, YPO Hawaii, and ATD-Hawaii.

Shirley Daniel, Ray’s friend and Professor Emerita of Accountancy at the University of Hawaii, said that when he came back to the islands to visit, he contributed to the UH Executive MBA programs by providing leadership lectures and insight for executives to succeed in their careers.

Said Shirley, “His powerful story not only inspired students to strive harder but it helped them realize how leadership authenticity and vulnerability are essential to establishing the trust required for true team commitment.” One student commented that she was surprised to realize that, contrary to her earlier beliefs, Ray’s “willingness to open himself up to strangers made him stronger rather than weaker as he took strength in knowing that he remained genuine to himself no matter what others thought.”

Ray turned his challenges into opportunities to help others learn to be more resilient, maintain their integrity, and lead from core values. He also shared many practical techniques to cope with stress and challenges to achieve their peak performance.

Ray’s life wasn’t without challenges. In 2011, his federal career was derailed by false accusations that took years to unravel. But even as he faced this ordeal, Ray showed the same resilience that defined him. In 2019, he was officially exonerated, proving once again that his integrity and determination could overcome even the toughest battles. His fight to clear his name demonstrated the same grit and tenacity that earned him respect in the military and throughout his professional life.

Beyond his impressive resume, Ray was simply a good man. He had a knack for lighting up a room with his energy and enthusiasm, always eager to mentor others or lend a hand where it was needed. He loved his family deeply—his mother, Nadia; and his brother, Alex cherished the friendships he built along the way.

Allison Schaefers, Honolulu Star-Advertiser Waikiki bureau chief, said she first met Ray while he was serving as deputy director of the Hawaii Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism, an agency that she covered as a reporter. Said Allison, “He had an intolerance for bureaucracy and a deep sense of purpose that caused him to embrace change even when it was hard, even when it was unpopular. He always strove to be the best version of himself, and he wanted to see that in others too.”

Though she admired Ray from the start, she said they grew close after a tragic accident took the life of her 5-year-old daughter, Sharkey. Her friend had fallen into an improperly flooded detention pond and she drowned pushing him to safety. Ray called to tell her how much he admired Sharkey’s courage, and to share a message of hope.

He recalled the horror of the grenade accident that physically maimed him, and his path to becoming whole again, which involved advocacy. It was Ray who inspired her to heal herself through her own advocacy efforts, which this year resulted in the completion of the first Hawaii Water Safety Plan, a roadmap to ensuring everyone in Hawaii is safe on, in and around the water.

The plan also has inspired a package of bills in the Hawaii State Legislature aimed at ensuring that Hawaii doesn’t keep its ranking as the worst state in the nation for visitor deaths and the second worst state for resident deaths. She shared this story about herself to underscore the point that Ray was someone whose spirit propelled good things, not only in himself but in others too. Allison said, “I can’t imagine a better legacy.”

She said some of his “quirky” work habits have rubbed off on her too. She often uses an efficiency technique that he referred to as “Going slow, to go fast,” which was really code for his particular brand of “military-style preparedness.”

Ray would take the time needed to assess a situation, meet the players and establish connections, and then identify the challenges and opportunities. Once finished, he would move at warp speed because he had engineered a pathway for success. Those he left in his dust were often stunned by his seemingly unstoppable energy.

The Law of Conservation of Energy refers to the scientific belief that energy is constant so it is neither created nor destroyed. The law means that when people use energy it doesn’t disappear, but changes from one form of energy to another form of energy. Said Allison, “Maybe that’s why I still feel Ray’s energy and I still see his amazingly bright smile shining the light on a world of possibilities. He was my friend and I miss him. His caring approach made a lasting impact on everyone he encountered.”

Rest in peace, Ray. You were one of a kind, and the world is better because you were in it.