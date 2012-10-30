Ronald McDonald House Charities of Hawaii Celebrates 25 Years in the Island with ‘Share a Night’ Annual Gala

article top

REPORT FROM RONALD MCDONALD HOUSE – Ronald McDonald House Charities of Hawaii (RMHC-Hawaii) has reached a major milestone: the first Ronald McDonald House, a “home-away-from-home” for many seriously ill children and their families who must travel to Honolulu for treatment, has been welcoming families to the Manoa home for 25 years.

From the day the Ronald McDonald House program began, back on March 27,1987, it has provided more than 10,000 families with over 100,000 nights of lodging. The organization’s second Ronald McDonald House opened in Manoa Valley in 2006.

To celebrate the House’s silver anniversary, RMHC-Hawaii will host a “Share A Night” gala to honor those who have been a part of the Ronald McDonald House family over the past two-and-one-half decades, including the kids and families that have called our House their “home-away-from-home.” Tables are available for the Sunday, November 18, event at the Sheraton Waikiki Hotel.

“This year’s gala is a chance for us – and everyone in Hawaii – to honor and say ‘thank you’ to those who have helped thousands of families for the past 25 years,” said Jerri Chong, president of RMHC-Hawaii. “Every family that has stayed here left a story that has helped build the House’s history.”

The gala will include delicious food, live and silent auctions, a country store and entertainment by Garry Moore (Little Richard and Sammy Davis Jr. impersonator), Johnny Fortuno (Elvis Presley impersonator), Jordan Segundo and Angeli Callo. Al Waterson will be the emcee for the evening.

Tables are available for purchase at the following levels: Maile $10,000, Ilima $5,000 and Pikake $3,000. Individual seats are $225 per person. RMHC-Hawaii urges those who are unable to attend to please consider sponsoring a Family Table or making a donation. Checks should be made payable to Ronald McDonald House Charities of Hawaii and mailed to RMHC-Hawaii, Attn: Candace Asam-Lopez, P.O. Box 61777, Honolulu, HI 96839-1777. To reserve a table, or for more information, call 973-5683 ext. 239. For more information visit www.ronaldhousehawaii.org

About Ronald McDonald House Charities of Hawaii

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Hawaii (RMHC-Hawaii) offers support for families with seriously ill children by operating two Ronald McDonald Houses in Manoa Valley. Families from the neighbor islands and around the Pacific may stay there when they come to Honolulu seeking medical care for their children. Each year, hundreds of families make Ronald McDonald House their “home-away-from-home.” RMHC-Hawaii also provides the Ronald McDonald House Family Room, a respite and support center at Kapiolani Medical Center for Women and Children. At the Family Room, most of those assisted are from Oahu. RMHC-Hawaii programs strengthen and support families during a very difficult time. For a child, having family members nearby to give love and comfort may be as crucial as medical care itself. RMHC-Hawaii relies heavily on community support to keep the Houses running, not only through monetary donations, but also through countless hours of personal time committed by volunteers.

