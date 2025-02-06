Silvano Casaldi’s New Book Commemorates Anzio/Nettuno Landing of January 22, 1944

article top

Editor’s Note: I first met the author, Silvano Casaldi, several years ago while researching my father’s military service (which included the Anzio landing). Silvano showed me around the Anzio/Nettuno area and introduced me to a former police officer, in his nineties, who had witnessed the landing as a child. The old police officer helped me identify a long lost colleague of my father’s from a photo taken in 1944. (See below). To his credit, Silvano has also chronicled the contributions of Nisei soldiers in the liberation of Italy by placing monuments to them around town.

As Anzio and Nettuno marked another anniversary of the historic Allied landing of January 22, 1944, historian Silvano Casaldi has published his latest book, The Landing at Anzio/Nettuno: Characters and Stories. The book launch took place on January 19th at Forte Sangallo, a 16th century Renaissance-era fortress in Nettuno. It drew a crowd, eager to learn more about the personal stories behind one of World War II’s most pivotal operations.

Georgeann Maguire of Mechanicsburg, PA, honors the grave of family friend Gerst G. Buyer – 1st Armored Division (Courtesy Silvano Casaldi)

Casaldi, a respected expert on the Anzio landings, has spent decades preserving the memories of those who fought and died in this campaign. His new book brings to life the voices of surviving veterans, their families, and those who witnessed the conflict firsthand. Through interviews, photographs, and historical accounts, he paints a vivid picture of the soldiers’ experiences and the impact the war had on their loved ones.

Silvano Casaldi (in white shirt) leads a guided tour of the military training area in Nettuno, near “X Ray Beach” where the 3rd

Division landed on January 22nd, 1944 (Courtesy Silvano Casaldi)

Casaldi’s dedication to honoring the past is well known to locals. Since helping establish the Allied Beachhead Museum in Nettuno in 1990, he has welcomed hundreds of veterans and their families, guiding them through the battlefields and key landmarks tied to their personal histories. His extensive research and deep connections with international historical organizations have made him a vital link between the past and present.

During the book presentation, Casaldi shared archival video interviews with veterans, each accompanied by fascinating anecdotes. One notable story involved Don Agostino Saccomanno of Monte Cassino, who in 1993 recalled witnessing the devastating bombing of the abbey on February 15, 1944. (He also noted that the Americans never contributed to its reconstruction).

Another powerful moment featured Joe Craver of the 1st Armored Division, whose sons, Bradd and Dan, later visited Italy to retrace their father’s footsteps. Bradd Craver, in recognition of Casaldi’s tireless work, presented him with two certificates of merit and the emblem of the 1st Armored Division.

The Monument of the 100th Battalion can be found at the Public Garden at Campoleone (District of Lanuvio) near Anzio. The battalion was made up of soldiers from the Hawai’i Army National Guard was attached to the 442nd Regimental Combat Team. The 100th earned the nickname “The Purple Heart Battalion” due to the high number of casualties and along with the 442nd RCT, remains one of the most decorated units in U.S. military history.

Also in attendance was a representative from Piscina Cardillo School, which in 2023 was renamed in honor of the late Antonio Taurelli and has since formed a connection with the hometown of Carl “Bob” Hood, a U.S. Army Ranger who was killed on the day of the landing. Nettuno Councilor Carla Giardiello emphasized the importance of passing down the history of the city’s wartime experiences to younger generations.

Casaldi’s book is divided into two sections. The first features rare photographs of veterans and their families visiting key sites, including the American Cemetery, the Wall of Resistance, and former Allied headquarters in Anzio and Nettuno. The second section showcases images from guided tours Casaldi has led since 2018, which have drawn significant interest from history enthusiasts.

Silvano helped me identify the Carabinieri Officer, Silvio Pezzella (second from right), in a photo taken near Anzio in April of 1944. Lt. John Kay is at left, next to him a British officer. At the far right is Major Bryan E. Holmgreen, my dad’s boss, the senior Civil Affairs officer. (Courtesy Kay family)

With The Landing at Anzio/Nettuno: Characters and Stories, Silvano Casaldi has once again made an invaluable contribution preserving World War II history. His meticulous research and passion for storytelling ensure that the memories of those who fought in the Anzio campaign will not be forgotten. The book is available on Amazon for $20.

