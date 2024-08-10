SnapSafe GlideVault–hide your valuables in plain sight

Available at Brownells, this safe is stealthy and easy to use

article top

Editor’s note: This is the third article in a series on mechanical and electronic lock boxes. In this piece we’ll review the SnapSafe GlideVault, which has a drawer that pops out like a cash register. No, this is not strictly something for gun owners. It’s quite roomy so in addition to handguns it’s useful for stashing whatever you like in them.

The SnapSafe GlideVault, is a home security solution (call it an electronic lockbox) designed to offer both accessibility and protection for firearms, important documents, and other valuables. As a versatile and user-friendly product, it caters to individuals who prioritize safety without compromising on quick access.

inline

Snapesafe is a Hornady Company and that matters. The family owned business never scrimps on quality which is something that reloaders and gun enthusiasts are well aware of.

An Electronic Lockbox Hidden in Plain Sight

One of the things I liked about this product is that it doesn’t really resemble a safe. It could be some hightech widget.

Unobstrusive and hidden in plain sight. I think it works in my slightly messy office. (Rob Kay photo)

As “Robert” of Acme Locksmith, an Arizona based company spokesman and Internet Safe influencer said, “Sometimes the best safe is not the most secure safe. It’s the safe that no one knows is really there.” That’s where the SnapSafe GlideVault shines. It will fit into most offices or other home settiings without screaming “safe”. You don’t have to hide it in the pantry or underneath the kitchen sink, which could be a good place to hide a more traditional looking safe or lockbox. The SnapSafe GlideVault however, could easily sit on someone’s bookshelf.

Design and Build Quality

The SnapSafe GlideVault boasts a robust construction, featuring heavy-duty steel that ensures durability and resistance to tampering. The exterior is finished with a sleek, powder-coated surface, giving it a modern look (which as alluded to above) can blend seamlessly into various home or office environments. The GlideVault’s design emphasizes not just security, but also aesthetic appeal, making it suitable for those who want a discreet place to secure their valuables.

Why does this matter? If you’re securing a handgun that you’ll need quick or easy access to chances are you’re not going to stash this safe under the kitchen sink.

Where to hide that safe of yours? “Robert” of Acme Locksmith has some good ideas.

One of the standout design features is the GlideVault’s sliding drawer mechanism. Unlike traditional safes that use a hinged door, the GlideVault’s drawer slides open smoothly like those old time cash registers, providing easy access to its contents. This design is particularly advantageous for under-bed storage or other low-clearance areas where a conventional door might be impractical.

Security Features

So how in fact do you open the GlideVault? Quite easily. It utilizes a digital lock with a keypad, allowing users to set a personalized access code. The keypad is responsive and backlit, ensuring visibility even in low-light conditions. In addition to the electronic lock, the GlideVault includes a key backup, providing an alternative access method in case of battery failure or forgotten codes.

One suggestion: Practice opening this electronic lockbox–often. It may seem that pushing a button couldn’t be easier, in the case the keypad. Yes and no. The buttons on the keypad can sometimes be a bit sensitive. The more conversant you are with the process, the better.

The safe is equipped with an anti-pry mechanism, enhancing its resistance to forced entry. The solid steel construction further bolsters its security, giving users peace of mind that their valuables are well-protected.

Walther or Sig? Plenty of room for all your goodies! The GlideVault offers more room that most small, lock-box type safes. (Rob Kay photo)

The manufacturer provides a security cable that can be easily attached to the back of the box or you can bolt the bottom down to a surface, which is actually the preferred way to go.

Interior and Storage Capacity

Inside, the GlideVault offers a well-organized and spacious interior. The sliding drawer is lined with a protective foam, which helps prevent scratches and damage to the contents. The interior dimensions are generous–13.5″ x 9.5 x 3.14. In short, the storage capacity is actually larger than most of units I’ve tested. You could store up to three handguns and ammo. (Why you’d want to store that many guns for self defense purposees, I don’t know, but you could).

The entire assembly weighs 26 lbs.

My thinking is that it’s a good a venue to stash documents jewelry. passports, and other small valuables.

The GlideVault’s layout is designed for efficiency. The sliding drawer in my opinion is the way to go. You quickly see and retrieve items without the need to dig through a cluttered space. And, yes, this can be particularly useful in emergency situations where every second counts.

Really easy to use. You can program 4 or 6 digit codes. (Rob Kay photo)

Ease of Use

One of the most significant advantages of the SnapSafe GlideVault is its ease of use. The digital lock is intuitive, and setting up a personalized access code (four or six digits) is straightforward.

The sliding drawer mechanism operates smoothly, requiring minimal effort to open and close. The combination of these features makes the GlideVault accessible to users of all ages and physical abilities. Just push the yellow button in the back of the drawer and hold it for three seconds. Enter your preferred code then press and release the yellow button. If you’ve set the code properly it will beep three times.

Note that you’ll need to install four AAA batteries that are placed inside the drawer, behind a black plastic plate which is secured by a little tab. When I first saw this I was afraid I’d bust the tab. I didn’t but it seemed a bit flimsy. I hope the Snapsafe engineers can improve on that.

There is a low-battery warning system. When the batteries get weak the keypad remains red during operation (instead of turning off, which is what normally happens). At that point you’ll want to replace the batteries.

Low power got you down? You can use a charger with a Micro B type connector. Just snap off the logo tab which is magnetic. Clever idea but I would suggest that my friends at Hornady upgrade this to a C port. (Rob Kay photo)

So let’s say the batteries run down which does happen and there’s not enough juice to open up the drawer. No problem kids. There’s a hidden USB Micro B style port behind the Snapsafe logo on the front of the box. So if the batteries are gone, you can take your handy-dandy little charger, attach a cable and plug it into the port. That’s a smart idea but the “Micro B” port is outdated. Nowadays everyone uses the USB “Type C” port.

Value for Money

At $219.99 the GlideVault offers excellent value for its price point. Whether you need to secure firearms, important documents, or other valuables, this sleek, electronic lockbox offers a reliable and accessible option that delivers peace of mind. It provides a higher level of protection compared to cheaper alternatives, making it a worthwhile purchase for those serious about safeguarding their valuables.

As mentioned earlier a big plus is that it provides more real estate for your valuables than the competiton and, it’s stealthy to boot. What’s not to like?

Rob Kay is a technology columnist for the Honolulu Star Advertiser and the creator of FijiGuide.com. He is also the editor of the On Target Hawaii section of Hawaii Reporter where he covers firearms related products.

Share this: Facebook

X



Comments

comments