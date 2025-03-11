The Great Escape: The Benefits of “Dissociative Dementia”

article top

One issue that is on many peoples’ minds is dementia. Either you are old and are worried about it, or you are young with an old parent and are worried about it. For the elderly, there are daily reminders that they may be losing their memory, sending people to the neurologist who will assess their cognitive decline. Losing your mind is a frightening thought for many, and the stress and anxiety makes things worse.

But what if the stress and anxiety of old age is the cause, not the effect, of dementia symptoms? Could dementia-like symptoms be a defense mechanism, providing a mental escape from the frightening reality of old age?

Old age has lots of challenges. Health declines, friends die, spouses become disabled or die, usefulness and purpose in life feels lost, and you become invisible in a world that worships youth and fitness. You go from being a provider and parent, to being a dependent reliant on your children, if you have any and if they care enough, and have time enough, to care for you. It can mean having to move from your home, where you raised your family and where all is familiar, and entering a nursing home, where forgotten people are left to slowly die in the care of strangers and doctors.

This means aging is a mental health crisis about being forgotten, losing purpose and identity, losing loved ones, losing health, and, ultimately, losing one’s life. When faced with such an apparent catastrophic future, many people will lose their minds — on purpose. In psychology, it’s called dissociation. It’s a loss of connection to reality, which helps the mind escape from the fear and anxiety of a perceived fatal future.

Imagine an old person surrounded by pictures of the past. They see their children when they were young, their old pets and friends, and their spouse, who may have passed. The past is where their lives had meaning and purpose, and where they were the happiest. If only they could enter those pictures, like walking through a looking glass, and live in the past again!

Nostalgia is a longing for the past, and used to be considered a mental disease (hence the suffix, “algia”, which refers to pain, in this case mental and emotional pain.) Old people surround themselves with nostalgia, making the past more real than their lonely and anxious present, and certainly better than the frightening future. This is their portal to the past, and one they may enter to escape in their mind.

When you try to escape your mind, you will stop being rational and in the present. Short term memory will suffer, because you don’t really want to remember what’s happening to you. You want the past, where fond memories of loved ones can keep you company. Why be in the present when the present is so bad, and the past is just a memory away?

However, escaping with your mind will cause many of the symptoms of dementia. There will be confusion, short term memory loss, and general reduction in mental function. This all helps maintain the dissociation. Your mind needs to stop thinking clearly so you can better escape. Logic and reason do not help this escapist, dissociative fantasy. To escape your present you need to lose your mind in many more ways than just short term memory.

Unfortunately, if you go to a doctor with these symptoms, they will say you have dementia, which they consider a neurodegenerative disease. They will look at brain chemistry and function as the cause of the problem, and ignore social and psychological causes. As a result, many elderly people are misdiagnosed with dementia who may only have a dissociative mental health condition. Perhaps it can be called “dissociative dementia”.

While no formal diagnosis of “dissociative dementia” exists, there are several related conditions. Depressive Pseudodementia is a situation in which severe depression leads to cognitive impairment that resembles dementia. The affected individual experiences slowed thinking, memory problems, and disorientation. While typically attributed to mood-related cognitive slowing, it could also involve dissociation, where the mind “disconnects” as a means of self-protection.

Research on Holocaust survivors and war veterans has shown that unresolved trauma can cause late-life dissociative symptoms, including memory lapses and identity confusion. In some cases, individuals diagnosed with dementia later regained cognitive function after trauma-informed psychotherapy, suggesting that their symptoms were not caused by irreversible brain damage.

There have been documented cases of Dissociative Fugue in elderly individuals, in which they forget their identity and sometimes wander away. Some of these individuals were initially diagnosed with dementia but later recovered their memories, indicating a psychological rather than neurological cause.

It seems a no brainer that the elderly are subject to intense psychological stress and trauma, and the resulting change in mental status is a defense mechanism. In many cases, then, it makes sense to see a mental health professional or social worker rather than a neurologist.

Keep in mind that dementia is not really one condition. Dementia is an umbrella term that encompasses multiple conditions characterized by cognitive decline severe enough to interfere with daily life. It is not a single disease but rather a syndrome with various underlying causes. Modern medicine only considers anatomical and biochemical causes of dementia. These include:

Alzheimer’s Disease – The most common type, marked by memory loss, confusion, and behavioral changes that may be due to abnormal protein deposits in the brain, although these protein deposits are now being questioned as a cause and may be a defense mechanism within the brain. Vascular Dementia – Caused by reduced blood flow to the brain, often due to strokes or small vessel disease, leading to problems with thinking and reasoning. Lewy Body Dementia – Characterized by hallucinations, movement issues, and fluctuating cognitive abilities due to abnormal protein deposits called Lewy bodies. Frontotemporal Dementia – Affects personality, behavior, and language due to degeneration in the frontal and temporal lobes of the brain. Mixed Dementia – A combination of multiple types, such as Alzheimer’s and vascular dementia. Reversible Dementia-like Conditions – Some conditions, like vitamin deficiencies, thyroid disorders, or medication side effects, can mimic dementia and may be treatable.

Note that none of these medical causes of dementia consider the mental health status of the person. While dissociation is known to result from mental stress and trauma, which are both high in the elderly, it is not considered by the medical model of dementia. That’s because medicine is focused on the biochemistry and anatomy of the aging brain, and not on psychosocial problems of the aging person.

The good news is that you can treat psychological problems a lot easier than anatomical and biochemical problems. So if you or someone you love is showing signs of mental decline and change, don’t jump to the conclusion that it is dementia. It could be a dissociation defense mechanism. Here’s how you can tell the difference:

Symptoms Comparison: Dementia vs. Dissociation

Symptom Dementia Dissociation Memory Loss Progressive memory loss, often starts with short-term memory. Memory gaps (amnesia), but memories may return later. Disorientation Confusion about time, place, or identity. May feel detached from surroundings (derealization) or self (depersonalization). Language Problems Difficulty finding words or understanding speech. Speech may be normal, but may seem distant or “zoned out.” Impaired Judgment Poor decision-making, risky behavior. Decision-making can be impaired due to emotional detachment but is often situational. Mood Changes Depression, anxiety, irritability, aggression. Emotional numbness, detachment, or sudden mood swings. Hallucinations/Delusions Common in later stages (seeing or believing things that aren’t real). Less common, but may include feeling unreal or detached from reality. Fluctuating Symptoms Gradual, usually worsening over time. Symptoms can come and go, often triggered by stress or trauma. Response to Environment Symptoms persist regardless of environment. Symptoms may improve in a safe, supportive environment. Onset Often slow and progressive (months to years). Can be sudden, often triggered by trauma or stress. Reversibility Usually irreversible (except in cases like delirium or depression-related cognitive impairment). Often reversible with therapy, grounding techniques, or emotional processing.

If an individual presents with cognitive decline, it is crucial to assess whether their symptoms align more with dementia or dissociation. Important factors to consider include:

History of Trauma: A background of trauma, grief, or extreme stress increases the likelihood of dissociation. Of course, this describes the life of many old people, including a lack of hope for the future.

Symptom Patterns: Dementia follows a steady decline, while dissociative symptoms may fluctuate based on stress levels and environment. Nursing homes are not mentally healthy places to be, and feel like death row. If someone has improvement in symptoms after liberating them from a nursing home, then it is more likely dissociation than dementia.

Response to Therapy: Dissociative symptoms often improve with therapy, emotional support, or trauma processing, whereas true dementia does not.

Medical Imaging: MRI or PET scans can confirm neurodegenerative changes in dementia but may show no structural abnormalities in dissociative cases.

Of course, a person can have both dementia and dissociation. But you can still treat the dissociation and possibly improve things, or slow them down.

We also need to consider whether it is worth bringing a person out of the past and back into the present. If a person is dissociating as a defense mechanism, then maybe we can support them in their escape, rather than challenge them to come back to their bleak reality. If a person is happily living in the past, why not let them? The best therapy may be supporting their fantasy. What benefit is there to giving them the red pill when they are happily living the blue pill life? Clearly, this needs some research. But first, there needs to be recognition that dementia symptoms may really be dissociation, requiring mental health, not medical, intervention.

If even a small percentage of dementia cases are actually dissociative, this raises serious ethical concerns. How many elderly individuals are in long-term care facilities when they might be able to recover with trauma-informed therapy? How many families have been told their loved one is beyond help when, in reality, they are psychologically withdrawing due to unresolved emotional distress?

This possibility also raises broader philosophical questions. Could cognitive impairment in some elderly individuals be a response to a society that increasingly isolates and neglects them? If dissociation is a protective mechanism, is it being activated in response to environments that fail to provide emotional support and connection?

The assumption that all cognitive decline in old age is caused by neurodegenerative disease may be too simplistic. If dissociation can sometimes mimic dementia, then psychological and emotional factors should be considered in dementia diagnoses. A more holistic understanding of cognition and aging—one that includes trauma, stress, and dissociation—could lead to better care, more accurate diagnoses, and, in some cases, recovery rather than decline.

Here are some final thoughts:

Be aware of the impact of old photos on the elderly. These are portals to the past. Make sure they are not depressing photos. Sometimes, seeing images of dead loved ones or good times that are gone forever can be depressing, and not up-lifting. Choose those pictures thoughtfully, and consider the emotional triggers they create. The same goes for music, which also elicits memories, both good and bad. You can’t maintain mental clarity and mental health without a life purpose and meaning. Keep the elderly engaged in meaningful activities with meaningful relationships. The more they feel they belong in the present, the less they will feel the need to escape to the past, or to some imaginary place. If you suspect mental decline, get a mental health assessment before you get a neurological assessment. Before you go down the medical rabbit hole, seek out mental health experts, and make sure the issue is not solvable with a change of mind, lifestyle, and/or environment. If someone has made the Great Escape in the mind, let them be where they are. There is no real benefit to making these escapees face their reality. Consider supporting their fantasies, and making their lives happier however, and whenever, they are in their heads. Get help from geriatric social workers and psychologists. It isn’t an easy job caring for someone with dissociation and/or dementia. Keep in mind that dissociation and brain dysfunction may co-exist. However, dissociation can make brain dysfunction worse, as the person subverts their own mental faculties to support their dissociation. Treating the psychosocial issues causing the dissociation may help reduce the brain dysfunction symptoms and slow brain health decline. We all need a reason for living, or we lose our ability to reason.

The fact is that old age is a scary time that is depressing and difficult to face. Changing one’s mind is easier than changing one’s life circumstances, especially for disempower, disabled, and disowned old people. Hallucinations can be better than reality for these people. Keep that in mind as you assess their mind. And remember that memory of the past may be the best way to face the future.

