Uluniu – Niuversary at Kūkaniloko

article top

Saturday, November 2, 2024, 9:00 am – 1:00 pm

Please join us as we celebrate Makahiki and gather to mālama niu. On November 20, 2021, we planted 108 coconut trees in Kūkaniloko. Every year, we return to share food and take care of the trees we love so much. Please bring a meal to share potluck style, as well as water, shoes, a hat, sunscreen, and ALOHA! All ages are welcome, and the gates will be open at 8:00 am, map location here. Contact Aunty Manu at manu@hawaii.edu or Ioane at ioane@ainakaiaulu.org for more details or if you have any questions. Mahalo nui, a Lonoikamakahiki!

inline

Share this: Facebook

X



Comments

comments