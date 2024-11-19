article top

In the scheme of things the Viking Security Safe VS-50SX is not the largest gun safe you’ll ever encounter. However, it may well be the handiest.

At 19.7x W 13.8” x D 12.2” it approaches almost two cubic feet and it weighs in at 50 lbs. (It’s priced at $289 on Amazon).

So, what’s the point?

If you’re a gun owner, it’s ideal for stashing handguns and ammo.

This is especially true for those of us who load ammo. Generally, we don’t go to the store to purchase ammo. We roll our own. And if we compete and or hit the range on a regular basis, we’ll make a few hundred rounds. We do that because it’s easier to make up a large batch at one time. Sort of an economies of scale scenario. You get into a groove and you get it done on a lazy Sunday afternoon so you don’t have to do again until you need to.

The VS-50SX uses the 5-buttom Simplex lock mechanism that does not require electricity. Just be sure and write down the combo! Note that the ammo boxes stacked on top of the safe are empty! (Rob Kay photo)

So multiply that by several guns. If you’re a serious target shooter you’ll own a .22, a .9mm, a 1911 chambered in .38, .45, etc. You get the idea. There’s a lot of it around the house.

Thus, at the end of the day, you’ll have lots of rounds in a number of boxes. So what do you do with it all?

You can stick them in one of those plastic storage bins you get at Costco, which is fine, but it’s not exactly the most secure way to store things. Not to get paranoid, but if someone decided to break into your home while you were at Costco buying boxes, all that ammo might be gone.

Naturally you can store other stuff in there too. Whether it’s that Rolex you got from your father, the fancy ring from Aunt Hilde, your passport or a wad of cash for an upcoming trip, there’s plenty of room for all your goodies.

The LED does a good job of shedding light on the subject. You need to add a couple of batteries which Viking thoughtfully provides. (Rob Kay photo)

The VS-50SX is large enough to store your stuff but compact enough to be placed in a cabinet or closet without having to hire a carpenter to cut a hole in the wall. I set it up in a few minutes.

So why this particular product from this company?

First off I’m familiar with one of Viking’s smaller safes, the VS-12SX, and really like it. I was impressed by the workmanship and solid engineering. The pricing on Viking products is also very reasonable.

With the VS-50SX I found I could store a prodigious amount of ammo as well as a few handguns, if I so desire. One nice feature is its wide opening door (with a 45-degree angle) so it’s easy to access.

What else?

Plenty of room for ammo and whatever else you care to stash. The door opens to a 45 degree angle and the interior is lit up with LEDs. (Rob Kay photo)

One of the standout features of the VS-50SX (as well as the VS-12 SX) is its Simplex lock mechanism. No, it’s not a state of the art biometric reader but its mechanical lock is straightforward to use and eliminates the need for batteries. If the grid goes down, no sweat. (So long as you remember the combination!)

Note that this model does use a few batteries to power the LED light so you can see what you’re doing inside the safe but those have nothing to do with the lock.

It’s also easy to change the combination. Just push the little plunger and go through the protocol.

Not familiar with the Simplex system? It’s very simple (as the name implies) to use and it’s easy to change the combo. Check out this video for a tutorial. https://youtu.be/CXnZPSARvVU (The video was created by Dave Goetzinger the founder of Handgun safe research a guy that has a great reputation in the industry).

The safe is solid. Constructed with heavy-duty steel, it features a pry-resistant door and a solid steel locking mechanism, ensuring that it stands up to attempts at unauthorized access. (Note that Viking does offer safes with Biometric Safe Fingerprint options).

Need to change the combination? You’ll need to push the button on the lock and then tap in the new combo. Note the robust case surrounding the locking mechanism. This is one very sturdy safe. (Rob Kay Photo)

However, in a tech-driven world some users may find the absence of digital locking options a drawback. However, for those who appreciate the reliability of mechanical locks, this isn’t an issue. In fact, in a counter-intuitive way, it’s very refreshing.

What else do I like about this product?

The VS-50SX comes with pre-drilled mounting holes, making it easy to secure the safe to the floor or wall. This added feature is crucial for preventing theft. If you’ve got it fastened to a wall it’s not going to easily be removed. That’s what I did. Viking provides you with four bolts (actually they are pretty big screws) that I attached to the wall. The safe ain’t going anywhere.

Inside there’s an LED light and you have the option of up to three shelves to add. (I only needed one).

One of the reasons I feel good about recommending this product is that it has the stamp of approval of Dave (mentioned above). Dave’s mission is to find the flaws in handgun safes and make these discoveries transparent. If he says a safe is well engineered, I suspect it is. That was his determination with the VS-50SX.

Here’s Dave’s review:

An excellent review of this product from an industry pro…

Here are some other points to consider (from the Viking website):

Laser-cut alloy steel construction with no gaps, with a 5mm door and Sledgehammer-protected hinges

Simplex 5 Pushbutton lock with single PIN access offers 1000 combinations

Stainless steel 40mm deadbolt and anti-pry insertion slots for added security.

Lock Chamber shields the Simplex Lock on the inside, preventing forceful intrusions while keeping the safe locked.

Heavy-duty steel construction with seamless welding and scratch-resistant military coating

All carpeted Interior with LED light and 3 fully adjustable shelves

Impact-resistant and pry-resistant by design

100 % Service & Solution Warranted by VIKING SECURITY SAFE. Designed in San Francisco, made in China

In summary, the Viking Security Safe VS-50SX combines robust security features with ease of use, making it an excellent investment for anyone looking to safeguard their possessions. Whether for home or office use or for ammo storage, it delivers both peace of mind and practicality.

Another reason (and you can check this out on other reviews) is that Viking stands behind their products.

They typically offer a solid warranty on their safes, reflecting their commitment to quality and customer satisfaction. They are nice folks to deal with if you have a question. Many customers appreciate their responsive customer service, which can help address any issues or concerns. This is a “mom and pop” company and it’s reflected in the service.

Robert F. Kay is a columnist for the Honolulu Star Advertiser, a health nut, the author of two Lonely Planet guidebooks and Fijiguide.com. He is currently writing a family memoir about his father’s WWII service and friendship with Hank Carbonell.