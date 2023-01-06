Woke for the Weakest: The Effect of Hate Speech on Animals

article top

We’ve all heard, “Sticks and stones will break my bones, but names will never hurt me.” You wouldn’t need a statement like that unless you were dealing with harm-intended words being hurled at you. These days, we call it hate speech, and it can lead to sticks and stones.

Words can be powerful weapons. They can be used directly to verbally bash a victim, or encourage physical violence. And they can also be used indirectly, influencing the minds of everyone, even the victim, justifying and perpetuating the attitudes that promoted the abuse. Language develops expressions and labels that reflect and spread these negative biases to the next generation.

inline

To our culture’s credit, we have taken on the challenge of changing our language, to excise the words and phrases which are offensive to various groups. We have even become sensitive to the implicit gendered-nature of our language, and how language can impose identity assumptions that can be offensive. We realize that the way we speak is the way we think, and if our language is inherently derogatory to any group, then hate will be passed on with the language.

We know this about words, and have laws protecting people from hate speech. And we have learned that we can’t just protect one group from hate speech, we need to protect every group. We can’t just protect people from hate attacks for race, but give a free pass for hate against some religion, or gender, or ethnicity. If we want to fight hate, then we need to stop hate speech against any group. Equality, equity, and inclusivity need to be universally applied to everyone, or it does not exist.

This means that we need to protect the weak from the strong. The principles of fairness and justice that counter hate must be applied to those who need it the most. If we are to defend the weak, then the weakest need the most defense.

Of course, the weakest members of society are dogs, cats and other animals. You might think they are not part of human society, since they are non-humans. But they are so connected to humans, and are in relationships so intimate with humans, that we feel they are extensions of ourselves, and they therefore are given some special respect. They have some legal protections against cruelty, as well.

But there is still some prejudice against cats, which is reflected and perpetuated by the language. While not all cats are alike, as any cat lover will attest, the language has come to regard cats as cruel, spiteful, or malicious. When we think of a human with those negative traits, we call them “catty”. Those who abuse cats have no doubt been influenced by this clear language-based lesson that cats are bad.

Dogs have much better public relations through our language. If someone is acting “doggedly”, then they are determined and persistent, until they become utterly worn out, or “dog-tired”.

Our biases about other domesticated animals is revealed in our language. We speak of someone being “chicken”, meaning cowardly. We also say someone acting frantic or crazy is like a “chicken with its head cut off”. On the other hand, a helicopter parent is a “mother hen”. Of course, if you bother one of her chicks, the mother hen will not be cowardly or frantic, but will attack you. So much for the truth of biased expressions.

We seem to have lots of animal labels for people. If you call a woman a “cow”, that means she is fat and/or disagreeable. They probably don’t have that expression in Hindi, where cows are revered. When someone seems to be overly upset about something, they are sometimes critically told, “Don’t have a cow”.

We call people “sheep” who don’t have a mind of their own and follow others thoughtlessly. If you don’t follow others, you become the “black sheep”, and people don’t like you. And it’s hard to respect someone who is “sheepish”, since they are weak, timid, or stupid.

Our language has a positive bias towards horses, though. Someone who “works like a horse”, has great energy and intensity. We still use the term “horse power”, making horses the standard for power measurement. We all want to be as “as healthy as a horse”, and some people “eat like a horse”. When someone is acting boisterous or plays roughly, we call it “horseplay”. A magical unicorn is a horse with a horn, and Centaurs were god-like half-horse and half-man. Clearly, people respect and appreciate horses, which shows in the language.

Pigs are different. We probably have more hostility associated with the word “pig” than for any other animal label for people. It means you are dirty, gluttonous, slovenly, greedy, insensitive, selfish and everything else we hate about other people. Any group of people we don’t like we call “pigs”. This shows that we identify more with pigs than with other animals. Even George Orwell, in Animal Farm, had the pigs acting as the human overlords. And the cartoon character Porky Pig wears clothes and is dressed as a hunter. In a way, we see pigs as bad people.

This is how hate speech works. If you never knew a pig, you would have a bias against them because our language makes “pig” an insult. And it perpetuates cruelty and abuse of pigs and other animals who are denigrated and debased by prejudiced labels.

It is no surprise that horses are more kindly regarded in our language. We don’t typically eat horse meat in the US, either. People do eat chicken, pigs, sheep, and cows, all of which are insults when used as labels. If someone likens you to a horse, that sounds like a compliment. Not so when called a chicken, pig, sheep, or cow.

The language that denigrates these animals is used to justify their abuse. Ironically, if we call someone a “pig”, we will protect the human for being insulted, and call that hate speech, but will ignore the impact this hate speech has on how we perceive and treat pigs. When we insult people with negative animal labels, it reinforces and justifies animal cruelty and abuse.

The point is that hate speech is shared between haters, reinforcing and spreading the hate. The next generation will learn the same biases and prejudice through the implicit meanings of words and expressions. As we purge our language of hateful words and expressions against people, we need to extend that to animals.

If we are to create a culture where equality, equity, and inclusion are more universally applied, we need to reconsider animal labels that create hate for animals, just as we do for other marginalized and powerless groups.

Hate knows no boundaries. Compassion and respect shouldn’t, either. Let’s end the language of hate for all, and stop using words that create cruelty.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Comments

comments