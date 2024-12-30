WPI- Hawaii Project Center- Let us help!

article top

MISSION: Do good. Solve problems. Make a small contribution. Big goals, little time. CHALLENGES: economy, politics, Hawai‘i faces critical environmental and sustainability issues. We are stretched, no time to think, just do. We are doing what we can, with what we have.

We could use some help. The WPI- Hawaii Project Center is infusing just this needed assistance to our local organizations. Each year, 12 organizations are selected to work with teams of college students on a project of the organizations choosing. The students work for 7 weeks in Massachusetts to prepare their project plan and proposal, and then arrive in Honolulu for 7 more weeks to work directly with their partner organization. This winter’s cohort partnered with the Honolulu Community Gardens, the Hawaiian Humane Society, Livable Hawaii Kai Hui, the Laukahi Native Plant Network, and Hui o’ Koolaupoko.

Wildly successful, a recent WPI project team tackled water conservation at the Honolulu Community Garden Program. Kate Eickstead, Community Garden Coordinator, Department of Parks and Recreation reflects on the team’s work: “The group took the original proposal and exceeded all expectations. The community engagement aspect of their project was particularly impressive as it helped garner strong buy-in from the community.” [when faced with challenges] they consistently figured out solutions and communicated their needs effectively, which was a testament to their professionalism and dedication.”

Water Conservation Catchment system created by WPI 2024 Project team: Isabel Friedrichs, Joshua Miller, Matt Gatta, and Jaqueline Letendre

I caught up with WPI Students Asha Buchanan, Luke Czachor, and Spencer Trautz from the WPI—Hawaii Project Center (winter cohort) who contributed this article.

Ranked in the top 50 for the best colleges for engineering in America (Niche 2024) and in the top 100 for the best national universities (US News and World Report 2024). WPI advertises itself as “not your typical tech school,” as shown by its commitment to project-based learning and global education.

What is WPI? (Worcester Polytechnic Institute)

The Hawai’i Project Center

From it’s beginning, the WPI- Hawaii Project Center (HPC) has focused on tackling the unique environmental challenges Hawai‘i faces, a state known for its rich biodiversity and vulnerable ecosystems. Its location provides students with a unique opportunity to work in a setting where balancing human activity with ecological preservation is critical. Projects have included efforts to safeguard endangered species and implement sustainable agricultural practices that honor Indigenous knowledge and the local environment. Over time, the HPC has significantly contributed to Hawai‘i’s environmental efforts and has built solid and beneficial connections between students and the local community. For example, we currently have a team of students working with the City and County of Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation to evaluate water conservation measures for community gardens and build a water catchment system at one of the local gardens. Another team has been working with the Laukahi Network to create educational resources for native Hawaiian plants.

WPI and Global Education

At WPI, global education is at the core of the school’s values as it prepares students for real-world challenges and applications. WPI’s Interactive Qualifying Project (IQP) is at the center of the project-based, global education initiative, where students are presented with the opportunity to address social issues in locations all over the globe, locally and internationally. Students at WPI are provided an opportunity not only to advance academically but also to leave their mark in a meaningful way in society.

The IQP requires students to work in teams on projects that often are not directly related to their majors and learn to adapt. Solving these problems requires innovative thinking, flexibility, and the ability to navigate different scenarios that arise when addressing social issues. This work prepares students to think outside the box, creating a mindset that allows critical thinking, a skill needed in today’s working world.

Students step out of a traditional University environment and immerse themselves in unique spaces in collaboration with global partners. The key focus areas are sustainable development, environmental protection, and technological innovation. This teaching method allows students to become global citizens and gain a deeper understanding of issues going on in the world. They make a lasting impact on the communities that they engage with and learn the importance of interdisciplinary solutions.

Through the Global Projects Program, students can choose from 50 project centers in 6 continents, with the opportunity to take on real-world problems. The global side of the IQP helps students become more culturally sensitive and develop the skills needed to navigate the world today. Not only does it prepare students for specific challenges, but it also creates a space to develop critical thinking, communication, and collaboration skills. This is so that students work with diverse teams and consider multiple perspectives in problem-solving approaches.

Our Team

(pictured left to right: Spencer Trautz, Asha Buchanan, Luke Czachor)

Our team is working on a 10-year strategic plan for the Hawaii Project Center. In this plan, we crafted a vision for the center. Over the next decade, we hope the HPC can establish itself as a model for impactful, project-based learning and meaningful community collaboration by leading projects and initiatives addressing Hawaii’s most pressing environmental, cultural, and social challenges. We envision the HPC maintaining strong, enduring partnerships with local organizations to ensure all projects conducted remain relevant and impactful. At the same time, the center will also offer students transformative educational experiences that foster personal and professional growth. We hope the HPC will inspire efforts at other project centers worldwide. Our vision for the HPC underscores its dedication to advancing education, promoting collaboration, and creating positive change while staying true to Hawaii’s unique heritage and values.

Throughout the past seven weeks, our team has had the privilege of working with those at the head of the project center. This experience has been invaluable as we gained so many insights into an IQP at the core of our school’s curriculum. In addition to that, we have had the fantastic opportunity to be here in Hawaii and experience the culture firsthand. Through the expansion of this project center, we hope that other students will continue to gain the unique experience of working with the Hawaii Project Center.

More Information

For more information on the type of projects conducted here at the HPC, please visit our website: Hawaii Project Center. If you have any questions, please contact our Center Director, Lauren Mathews, at lmathews@wpi.edu or our Local Coordinator, Pamela Hinsdale, at phinsdale@wpi.edu.

