Tuesday, November 29th is GIVING TUESDAY!

With 4,054 members in our FaceBook group, we can all make a tremendous impact by doing our part. Here are 4 easy ways to get started.

1) GIVE YOUR TIME. Commit to do a 1-hour cleanup of any location that needs help. Have trouble deciding? Join us for any of our weekly events here:

https://www.808cleanups.org/ calendar/ Share your cleanup stories on social media to multiply our outreach and use the hashtags #givingtuesday and #808cleanups! 2) GIVE YOUR MONEY. Consider a $10 donation. To maintain and GROW our ability to provide stewardship and resources to every volunteer on every island. Your $10 donation can get a volunteer a magnet tool to remove pallet bonfire nails, or enough gloves for 10 volunteers, or enough biodegradable solution to remove 5 graffiti tags. You can donate online right now at: https://www.808cleanups.org/ donate/ 3) Give botha dn get a workout, too. Join Fawn for Donation-based POP Pilates on Tuesday! https://www.808cleanups.org/…/ donation-based-sunset-pop-p…/… 4) Make sure to designate 808 Cleanups as your charity at Amazon Smile! Direct link here: https://smile.amazon.com/ch/ 47-3528201 Mahalo everyone. I encourage all our supporters to get involved in giving time and money to a cleaner, safer, and stronger Hawaii—starting right now.

Comments

comments