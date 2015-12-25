Home
Ecology
Diversity or Perversity: Are Immigrants an “Invasive Species”?
Diversity or Perversity: Are Immigrants an “Invasive Species”?
Diversity or Perversity: Are Immigrants an “Invasive Species”?
Ecology
Sydney Ross Singer
-
March 2, 2024
Diversity or Perversity: Are Immigrants an "Invasive Species"?
Daniela Stolfi-Tow
-
March 1, 2024
The 15th ʻUkulele Picnic Presents the International ʻUkulele Festival of Hawaiʻi Newly Named International Ukulele Event to be Held on July 27th at Kapiolani...
Grassroot Institute
-
February 26, 2024
Hawaii needs better budgeting for Maui recovery
Tom Yamachika
-
February 26, 2024
The Department’s Quest to Nullify Evidence
Sydney Ross Singer
-
March 2, 2024
Diversity or Perversity: Are Immigrants an "Invasive Species"?
As people around the world are fighting wars, polluting the environment with plastics and other toxic chemicals, clearing the...
Shaka Law to Designate Official State Gesture Set for Critical Senate Hearing
Steve Chan
-
February 13, 2024
Common sense wins in debate over fate of cryptocurrency in Hawaii
Grassroot Institute
-
February 12, 2024
Use tax policy to help Hawaii residents thrive and prosper
Grassroot Institute
-
February 6, 2024
Interested in Beekeeping? Scott Nakaido offers some great advice for neophytes
Robert Kay
-
January 27, 2024
Sydney Ross Singer
-
February 25, 2024
Medical Deception: Fake Breast Cancer Study from Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center
In 1995, the world was taken by surprise with the announcement of a study linking the excessive wearing of tight bras with an increased...
The Biomechanics of Bras and Lymphatics and the Link to Breast Cancer
Sydney Ross Singer
-
February 17, 2024
Hoarding School Impact Fees
Tom Yamachika
-
February 12, 2024
How Tight, Toxic Shoes Cause Skin Cancer on the Feet
Sydney Ross Singer
-
February 12, 2024
Important Tips for Hacking Your Penis
Sydney Ross Singer
-
February 5, 2024
Daniela Stolfi-Tow
-
March 1, 2024
The 15th ʻUkulele Picnic Presents the International ʻUkulele Festival of Hawaiʻi Newly Named International Ukulele Event to be Held on July 27th at Kapiolani...
The ʻUkulele Foundation of Hawaiʻi today announces the renaming of its annual signature event to "The 15th ʻUkulele Picnic...
Guest Contributor
-
February 24, 2024
1st Annual FilmFreude Honolulu Film Festival–A Celebration of German Cinema–March 1-3, 2024
German cinema takes center stage as FilmFreude Honolulu German Film Festival (FFHGFF) proudly announces its inaugural edition, set to...
1st Annual FilmFreude Honolulu Film Festival–A Celebration of German Cinema–March 1-3, 2024
Guest Contributor
-
February 24, 2024
Hawaii needs better budgeting for Maui recovery
Grassroot Institute
-
February 26, 2024
By Keli'i Akina Helping our Maui ohana recover from last year's disastrous wildfires is paramount. But the only way to do that without hiking taxes or going into massive debt is to cut state spending. We can rely on federal aid...
Eight Points to Consider Before Accepting One of the Genworth Long Term Care Insurance Settlement Offers
John Robinson
December 19, 2023
Interested in Beekeeping? Scott Nakaido offers some great advice for neophytes
Robert Kay
January 27, 2024
Editor's Note: Rob Kay has been a bee keeper for the past four years and is active in Oahu Beekeepers, a grassroots organization dedicated...
Soil, food security highlighted at 33rd HTFG Confab Oct. 5-7 in Honolulu
Robert Kay
August 30, 2023
"Security Starts with the Soil" is the title of the 33rd Hawaii International Tropical Fruit Conference Oct. 5-7 at the Neal Blaisdell Center in...
