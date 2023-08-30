Soil, food security highlighted at 33rd HTFG Confab Oct. 5-7 in Honolulu

article top

“Security Starts with the Soil” is the title of the 33rd Hawaii International Tropical Fruit Conference Oct. 5-7 at the Neal Blaisdell Center in Honolulu. The 2023 conference offers a full lineup of educational offerings, panel discussions, a trade show, and the Famous Friday Fruit Tasting.

Geared to farmers, educators, orchard managers and proponents of sustainable agriculture, the conference is presented by the statewide Hawaii Tropical Fruit Growers (HTFG) and open to the public. Enjoy an early bird discount of $50 through September 1.

Research updates will be provided by Dr. Marisa Wall of the US Dept. of Agriculture on avocado lace bug, a team from the UH College of Tropical Agriculture and Human Resources and Director Sharon Hurd of the Hawaii Dept. of Agriculture. Senator Mike Gabbard will also present a Hawaii legislative update.

Conference attendees can attend a variety of panel discussions on local fruit access, soil health and practices to improve fruit production. Break-out sessions will focus on soil health, food preservation, going organic and Go Farm, plus grants and funding opportunities.

In addition, there will be Oahu tours at Lokea Farms and the Wahiawa Produce Development Center.

The conference is made possible with the support of the Hawaii Department of Agriculture, D.R. Horton, Waianae Comprehensive Health Center, Go Farm, Sodexo, Hawaiian Earth Recycling and HTFG members from across the state.

Registration and fee schedules are available at https://www.htfg.org/event-details/33rd-annual-hawaii-tropical-fruit-growers-conference-2023 or by contacting Ken Love at kenlove@hawaiiantel.net or Mark Suiso at mark.suiso@gmail.com.

Hawaii Tropical Fruit Growers

Marking its 34th year, HTFG was incorporated in 1989 to promote tropical fruit grown in Hawaii. It is a statewide association of tropical fruit growers, packers, distributors, and hobbyists dedicated to tropical fruit research, education, marketing and promotion; www.HTFG.org.

