Hawaiian-German Music Legend Tribute to Henry Berger

PLEASE JOIN US FOR A FREE CONCERT & LECTURE HONORING GERMANY’S GIFT TO HAWAIIAN MUSIC:

HENRY BERGER Sunday, August 4, 2024,5 PM to 7 PM — Kawaiahaʻo Church | 957 Punchbowl Street | Honolulu



On this day, we will celebrate the life and legacy of the “BANDMASTER from COSWIG”, born on August 4, 1844, in Prussia.

BERGER left an enduring impact on Hawaii’s musical heritage and was coined by Queen Liliuokalani as the “Father of Hawaiian Music“.He led the Royal Hawaiian Band for 43 years (1872 to 1915) and played a pivotal role in arranging “Hawai‘i Pono‘i,” the national anthem of the Hawaiian Kingdom.





The highlight of the event will be a free concert by the Royal Hawaiian Band, featuring Bergers original music, followed by a brief presentation on the Berger’s life & legacy by our current and revered RHB Bandmaster CLARK BRIGHT! The German Benevolent Society of Honolulu andthe Honorary Consul of the Federal Republic of Germany and the Royal Hawaiian Band are collaborating to ensure a memorable celebration.



Please don’t miss this unique event celebrating Berger’sremarkable influence on Hawaiian music.



See you there and Aloha! Brought to you by Josann Jenks & Denis Salle supported by the Board of the GBS

About The German Benevolent Society:

Est. in 1888, the GBS of Honolulu fosters German culture and heritage in Hawaii through events, educational programs, and community outreach, celebrating the contributions of the German community to Hawaii’s diverse cultural landscape. Follow the GBS of Honolulu on Instagram:@gbshonolulu

About The Royal Hawaiian Band:

Founded in 1836 by King Kamehameha III, the Royal Hawaiian Band is the only band in the United States with a royal legacy and is currently an agency of the City and County of Honolulu. The mission of the band is to promote and foster music, preserve the Hawaiian musical culture, inspire young musicians, and enrich the lives of the people of Hawai‘i.

