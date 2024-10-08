article top

Exploring Timor-Leste: A comprehensive travel guide to one of the least visited countries in the world, by Jonty Crane, is the first internationally available guide book to this remarkable country since the 2011 edition of the Lonely Planet guide.

As one of the world’s newest and least explored nations, Timor-Leste (formerly East Timor) is now accessible to adventurous travellers seeking unique, off-the-beaten-path experiences.

Although small in size, Timor-Leste boasts a wealth of natural beauty and adventure, from world-class diving and snorkelling to mountainous hiking trails and renowned coffee. Visitors will discover a country with a rich cultural heritage and a complex, triumphant history. After centuries of colonisation by the Portuguese, Japanese, and Indonesians, Timor-Leste achieved independence in 2002.

The reef system in Timor-Leste is pristine.

The country’s landscape is one of Southeast Asia’s most breathtaking, featuring near 3,000-metre-high peaks, picturesque waterfalls, rejuvenating hot springs, pristine beaches, and an array of diverse ecosystems. Its welcoming people, known for their warmth and hospitality, make visitors feel as though they are among the first to explore this hidden gem in the heart of the region. Located just north of Australia, Timor-Leste is easily accessible from Darwin, Bali, and Singapore.

In 2019, Timor-Leste welcomed only 74,800 international visitors, placing it among the 20 least visited countries globally. However, the nation has ambitious plans to develop its tourism industry as part of a broader economic diversification strategy, aiming to attract 200,000 visitors annually by 2030.

Timor-Leste affords the visitor a real opportunity to explore a culture that is just opening up to vistors.

Until now, travellers have faced a lack of accessible, comprehensive information about Timor-Leste. Exploring Timor-Leste fills that gap, offering up-to-date, detailed guidance on planning a trip, including practical tips, must-see sights, and cultural insights. The Timor Leste guide book features more than 200 points of interest, over 100 stunning photographs, and helpful maps designed to make navigating the country easier.

The goal of this guidebook is to shine a spotlight on Timor-Leste as an emerging travel destination, helping travellers uncover the beauty, history, and potential of this undiscovered paradise. By offering a thorough, engaging resource, Exploring Timor-Leste makes it simpler than ever to plan and enjoy a trip to this incredible country.

Author, Jonty Crane

The Timor-Leste travel guide is available as an eBook from Amazon.com for $2.99.

About the author

Jonty Crane has visited 75 countries and has been sharing travel stories and photography for over a decade at www.JontyTravels.com. He and his partner moved from Wellington, New Zealand, to Timor-Leste in early 2024 to volunteer through Volunteer Service Abroad.

As well as writing this travel guide he has created www.ExploringTimor.com and posts regularly on social media about Timor-Leste at:

https://www.youtube.com/@ExploringTimorLeste

https://www.instagram.com/exploringtimor

He is currently working on Exploring Timor-Leste on Foot: 30 Incredible Hikes, and a pair of photography books on Timor-Leste, focused on drone photography, and churches and other religious sites. He hopes to publish these by early 2025.

