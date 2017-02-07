Recently, we sat down with Katya Sienkiewicz to learn about an innovative recent award by the Rockefeller foundation to the City of Honolulu.

We all gathered at the East-West center. Attendees from our city and state governments, community groups, NGOs and members of Honolulu’s sustainability consulting coterie were in attendance.

Katya, revealed that Honolulu will soon have a Chief Resilience Officer (CRO). Thanks to a Rockefeller Foundation award in the 100 Resilient Cities challenge, and the dedicated Justin Gruenstein of Mayor Caldwell’s office, who coordinated the proposal and application process. Maxine Burkett and others contributed to bring Charter Amendment that established an Office of Climate Change to the vote of the people. And, it passed!

The Sierra Club Oahu group is supporting and actively participating in the creation of the Office of Climate Change.

In subsequent posts, I will explore the office further and answer, What is a resilience strategy? Other important elements of this new, important and potentially game-changing city office will become apparent as humans and resources are discovered and deployed.

Now that the position is near-filled, this post asks and answers the question, “What does a CRO look like?”