Conference speaking and corporate training, quickly offers Makana Risser Chai, are just two income streams for speakers.” I’m sitting at a Speakers Association Hawaii monthly meeting listening to Makana as she shares her stories of how she has created a rising trajectory in the public speaking space.

Makana Risser Chai

She has been a professional speaker for more than 30 years. From this deep base, she begins telling stories, while peppering her audience with multiple ways she has made money as a public speaker.

In general, she suggests to leverage yourself, your wisdom, experience and knowledge. If you cooperate with others, through partnerships with other speakers or creating a virtual company with affiliates, or forming a group of consultants, you can succeed beyond your abilities working alone.

However, should you like working alone, then she advises becoming an entrepreneur. For example, as a speaker entrepreneur, you might develop your own sponsors, put on public programs, organize your own conferences and create webinars. Last but not least, she suggests founding and leading a mastermind group on your chosen topic.

To continue with Makana’s story…

Makana Risser Chai has been a professional speaker for more than 30 years. She is a Certified Speaking Professional of the National Speakers Association, where she presented at national meetings 26 times. She founded a training company based in Silicon Valley, which had annual sales in excess of $1 million. She is a speaker, author, attorney, consultant, coach, humorist. Or, on Facebook.com/MakanaRisserChai

Rob Kinslow
http://robertkinslow.com
My writing reflects my principles, purpose, values and vision. My passion for helping others, public speaking and influencing for good enervates my life. Change agent, system sustainability subject matter expert, and inspirational public speaker, I've coached diverse audiences: business, government, community, and educational sectors. Mixing a friendly approach, a unique curiosity, and downbeat humor, shift happens. At HawaiiReporter.com, I write about complexity, climate change, consciousness, meta-systems, and how these scale to social improvement.

