by Carleen MacKay :: Rob Kinslow

But, don’t misunderstand…to have value, each and every transaction must have something in it for both parties.

Let’s Barter. In its simplest connotation people and businesses exchange knowledge and items of similar market-driven value and, consequently, widen and extend their opportunities for work and gain.

According to Wikipedia and other sources, it is estimated there are between 350,000-500,000 businesses in the United States that barter. An exact number is not as important as knowing the number is big and growing by the thousands each year.

Lesson—Learn Before you Barter

Offering exchanges (barter) without cash in the mix – is an art, a skill, a relationship builder, a reputation builder and, sometimes, a taxable event. Does the idea of tax implications and the IRS strike fear in your mind? Stop worrying. You can learn to substantiate your trades for something of “equal” value, because the likelihood is that you will find a very legitimate way to offset any potential tax implications.

Let your fingers do the walking. You don’t have to go solo. There are bartering networks, for a fee, will help you to find someone who wants what you have to offer and from whom you will want something.

Let’s Collaborate and Gain-Share. A definition of collaboration is “a process by which two or more people, organizations, associations or alliances, work together to realize shared goals.” It is more than “the intersection of common goals seen in co-operative ventures, but a deep, collective, determination to reach an identical objective.”

With the accelerated development of online collaboration tools, the virtual world has leveled the playing field, as the saying goes. Online tools give individuals quick answers to almost any question, increase the speed of making decisions and heighten the opportunity for early and meaningful project success.

Accelerate business outcomes from the collaborative wisdom of experts. You’ll be glad that you did!

Lesson—Collaborating and gain-sharing are two of the ideas behind “collaborative consumption.”

Time Magazine calls collaborative consumption one of the “10 ideas that will change the world.” See the opportunities. Seize the moment. Read more at: www.collaborativeconsumption.com

Pivot to the Pacific, into YOUR future.

We are your Wingmen

Reach out to your favorite wingman—we are multi-generational coaches. You will benefit from our proven 8-Step process. Let us guide you to what you need to know and do in order to advance your career in a time of hyper-shift. We can help you implement a plan that will work for you.

Look us up on LinkedIn: Carleen MacKay :: Rob Kinslow

Comments

comments