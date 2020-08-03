6 Things You Never Knew Existed in Hawaii That Even Locals Scratch Their Heads Over

4. Hummingbird Hawk Moth

These guys are so fast, so most people don’t even know they exist. If you are lucky you may spot one in Kaneohe or Moanaloa Valley. Hummingbird moths dart so quickly from flower to flower that you have to anticipate where they will be in order to photograph them. They behave much like bees, sucking on nectar. These moths are also known as maile pilau hornworms after the host plant their catepillars prefer.

By Charles J Sharp – Own work, from Sharp Photography, sharpphotography.co.uk, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=76891220