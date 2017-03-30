Gas prices slipped again throughout the state, according to the AAA Hawaii Weekend Gas Watch. Today’s statewide average price is $3.05, which is two cents less than last Thursday, four cents lower than a month ago, and 47 cents higher than on this date a year ago, according to GasPrices.AAA.com

In Honolulu, today’s average price is $2.90, which is two cents less than last Thursday, five cents less than on this date last month and 51 cents higher than last year. The Hilo average price is $3.02, which is three cents less than last week, two cents lower on this date last month and 43 cents higher than on this date a year ago. Wailuku’s average is $3.50, which is one cent lower than last Thursday, two cents lower from a month ago and 38 cents higher than on this date a year ago.

“Prices on the West Coast remain flat, with six states topping the list of most expensive markets: Hawaii ($3.05), California ($2.97), Washington ($2.84), Alaska ($2.81), Oregon ($2.68) and Nevada ($2.65),”said AAA Hawaii General Manager Liane Sumida. “Local drivers should continue to shop around for the best prices, consolidate their errands and remove excess items from their vehicle to get the best fuel economy.”

Motorists can find current prices along their route with the free AAA Mobile app for iPhone, iPad and Android, available at AAA.com/mobile. The app also can be used by AAA members to map a trip, find discounts, book a AAA-rated hotel and access AAA roadside assistance. AAA Hawaii reminds drivers that AAA continues to help travelers and the public with fuel information on GasPrices.AAA.com.

Prices as of 8 a.m. March 30:

Area Regular One Week Change Record Price Honolulu $2.90 -2 cents $4.48 (5/8/2011) Hilo $3.02 -3 cents $4.76 (4/22/2012) Wailuku $3.50 -1 cent $4.98 (5/9/2011)

AAA Hawaii Weekend Gas Watch is a weekly snapshot of gas prices. Price comparisons are offered as a community service. Prices are derived from fleet vehicle credit card transactions at more than 120,000 stations around the country. Prices shown are combined averages of last card swipe of previous day.

Photo courtesy of Tesoro Hawaii

