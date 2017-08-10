Gas price averages moved up slightly throughout the islands this past week, according to the AAA Hawaii Weekend Gas Watch. Today’s statewide average price is $3.07, up two cents from last Thursday and three cents more on this date a month ago. Today’s state average price is 34 cents higher than on this date a year ago, according to GasPrices.AAA.com.

In Honolulu, today’s average price for regular is $2.90, which is up a penny since last Thursday, the same price on this date last month and 37 cents higher than last year. The Hilo average price is $3.09, which is one cent higher than last Thursday, six cents higher on this date last month and 33 cents higher than on this date a year ago. Wailuku’s average is $3.50, which is two cents higher than last Thursday, two cents higher on this date a month ago, and 22 cents higher than on this date a year ago.

“Hawaii (at $3.07 a gallon) remains the nation’s most expensive market for retail gasoline and drivers in the state are paying ten cents more per gallon than second-place California ($2.96). Regional neighbors, Washington ($2.83), Alaska ($2.81), Oregon ($2.69) and Nevada ($2.63) join in the rankings as the top six most expensive markets,” said AAA Hawaii General Manager Liane Sumida. “In other West Coast oil, gas and travel news, the Oil Price Information Service reports that Oregon refiners are ramping up production in anticipation of an expected tourist spike related to the total solar eclipse later this month. This will be the first total solar eclipse in the continental U.S. since 1979, and the Oregon Department of Energy anticipates it will draw about 1 million visitors to that state.”

Motorists can find current prices along their route with the free AAA Mobile app for iPhone, iPad and Android. The app also can be used by AAA members to map a trip, find discounts, book a AAA-rated hotel and access AAA roadside assistance. AAA Hawaii reminds drivers that AAA continues to help travelers and the public with fuel information onGasPrices.AAA.com.

Prices as of 8 a.m. Aug. 10:

Area Regular One Week Change Record Price Honolulu $2.90 +1 cent $4.48 (5/8/2011) Hilo $3.09 +1 cent $4.76 (4/22/2012) Wailuku $3.50 +2 cents $4.98 (5/9/2011)

AAA Hawaii Weekend Gas Watch is a weekly snapshot of gas prices. Price comparisons are offered as a community service. Prices are derived from fleet vehicle credit card transactions at more than 120,000 stations around the country. Prices shown are combined averages updated three times daily.

