Who’d have thunk it?

Arguably the industry’s largest manufacturer of AR platform rifle accessories (as well as numerous other firearms-related products) Austin, Texas-based Magpul, has launched its own line of Aloha Wear called “AKA KOA”.

In addition to some very cool, local kine aloha shirts they also feature some pretty nifty board shorts. (I approve).

In their own words:

To give back to the Recon community in an homage to Magpul’s history, we designed the AKA KOA line of apparel. AKA KOA is the nickname given to Alpha Company 3rd Recon Bn (USMC Hawaii) by its Commanding Officer, Kent Bradford, in the late 1980s. Loosely translated, it means “Shadow Warrior” in Hawaiian. While it was intended to symbolize the military capability of the unit, it fast became the call sign for Alpha Company’s other skill set, making the most of the Hawaiian island lifestyle during the off hours.

A portion of the proceeds from the AKA KOA Clothing line will go to the USMC Reconnaissance Foundation. The foundation provides assistance to wounded Reconnaissance Marines and Marine Reconnaissance families. For more information about the foundation, please visit www.reconfoundation.org.

Magpul has done their homework on these products. The shirts, as any self-respecting Hawaii resident would know, are very authentic. (We’re very choosy about the type of aloha shirts we wear).

That said, given our strict gun laws, it’s unlikely surfers will be toting their ARs down to Sandy’s anytime soon.

However, you can wear them to Kokohead Range…

