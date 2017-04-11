Home News ThinkTech: Asia in Review with Bill Sharp – The Taiwan Military: The... NewsBusiness & TechThinkTech ThinkTech: Asia in Review with Bill Sharp – The Taiwan Military: The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly Guest: Lt. Col. Scott Ellinger By Guest Contributor - April 11, 2017 79 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter Comments comments RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Business & Tech ThinkTech: Power Up Hawaii with Raya Salter – Huge Hawaii Storage Wars Business & Tech ThinkTech: Business in Hawaii and Workers Comp 101 Entertainment ThinkTech: On The Go with Ian Davidson Environment Hawaii to Poison Seabird Sanctuary Arts & Culture Kwok Talk with Crystal Kwok – Grabbing the Bull by the Horns