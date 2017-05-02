Home News ThinkTech Asia with Jay Fidell – The Meeting Between Xi Jinping and... News ThinkTech Asia with Jay Fidell – The Meeting Between Xi Jinping and Donald Trump - Insights from APEC Hawaii By Jay Fidell - May 2, 2017 25 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter Comments comments RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR News Neighborhood board online passcodes sent to eligible voters News ThinkTech: Perspectives on Global Justices with Beatriz Cantelmo – Finding Justice with the United Nations World Youth Congress News Dismantling Racism in the Territory of Hawai’i News ThinkTech: The Cyber Underground with Dave Stevens News ThinkTech: Hawaii, State of Clean Energy with Jay Fidell