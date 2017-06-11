The Hawaii Small Business Regulatory Review Board is staffed with committed professionals from all islands that perform a much needed service for Hawaii’s small business community. They are advisors to the Governor on proposed regulations that impact the small business community. Every legislative session they observe, review and advise on the many proposed regulations submitted to the Governor for signature. They are our first line of defense against unnecessary and harmful rules and regulations effecting the small business community. Please watch the show and get engaged with presenting those regulations to the Review Board that hurt your business.
