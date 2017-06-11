The Hawaii Small Business Regulatory Review Board is staffed with committed professionals from all islands that perform a much needed service for Hawaii’s small business community.  They are advisors to the Governor on proposed regulations that impact the small business community.  Every legislative session they observe, review and advise on the many proposed regulations submitted to the Governor for signature.  They are our first line of defense against unnecessary and harmful rules and regulations effecting the small business community. Please watch the show and get engaged with presenting those regulations to the Review Board that hurt your business.

Reg Baker
http://www.regbaker.com
Reg Baker, CPA PFS, is a nationally recognized expert on Small and Mid-Sized Businesses (SMB’s). He serves on the national board of directors for the Small Business Administration’s Regulatory Fairness Board and is the Chairman of Region IX which includes California, Arizona, Nevada, Hawaii, Guam and American Samoa. He Chairs the Small Business and Entrepreneur Committee of the Hawaii state Chamber of Commerce and hosts the weekly TV show Business in Hawaii with Reg Baker. Mr. Baker has been named twice as the SBA's Financial Advocate for the state of Hawaii. He has over 25 years’ experience both owning small businesses and serving SMB’s and their owners focusing on start-ups, stressed company turnarounds, taking companies to the next level and Wealth Management for the owners.

