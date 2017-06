My writing reflects my principles, values and vision. My passion for public speaking and influencing for good enervates my life. Change agent, strategic sustainability advisor, and inspirational public speaker, I've spoken to diverse audiences: business, government, community, and educational sectors. Mixing a friendly approach, a professional curiosity, and downbeat humor, shift happens. At HawaiiReporter.com, I write about science, climate change, spirituality, and systems, and how these scale to social improvement.